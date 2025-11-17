This one fruit is scientifically proven to relieve constipation and it’s probably in your fridge A new review from King’s College London highlights kiwi fruit as one of the few scientifically proven foods to relieve chronic constipation. Learn how eating 2–3 kiwis a day improves gut motility, stool consistency and overall digestion, backed by clinical evidence.

New Delhi:

If constipation has quietly become your weekly worry, you’re far from alone. Feeling sluggish, bloated, or less regular, even when you’re drinking water and eating fibre, can be frustrating. The real surprise? Researchers now point to a simple fruit, the Kiwi fruit, as a particularly effective way to ease chronic constipation.

In a landmark review from King’s College London published as part of the first evidence-based dietary guidelines on constipation, eating two to three kiwis a day emerged as one of the few diet strategies with strong results. Let’s explore why kiwi works, what the research says and how you can use it to reclaim digestive ease.

What the research shows

The British Dietetic Association (BDA) guidelines reviewed more than 75 clinical trials and found that eating kiwi fruit, drinking mineral-rich water, and rye bread made visible improvements in chronic constipation.

According to the study from King’s College London, kiwi fruit increases stool volume and water content, which helps stimulate bowel contractions. “Even without the skin, it’s good and contains fibre,” noted lead author Dr Eirini Dimidi.

Another review notes that kiwi contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, along with a unique digestive enzyme (actinidin), which, combined, may speed up digestion and reduce bloating.

In short, fibre alone hasn’t always delivered the promised relief, but kiwi is backed by emerging data as a stronger option for gut regularity.

Why kiwi works better than you might expect

Several factors help explain why kiwi stands out:

Dual fibre content – It has both insoluble fibre (which increases stool bulk) and soluble fibre (which softens stools and aids movement). Enzyme action – The actinidin enzyme in kiwi helps with protein digestion, which may reduce gut “load” and improve motility. Hydration boost – The fruit naturally carries water, helping keep stools soft and easier to pass. Minimal sugar, high nutrient – Unlike sugary fruits, kiwi offers gentle digestion support without triggering spikes. Recommended by dietitians – The BDA explicitly recommends 2-3 kiwis a day as part of a constipation-relief diet.

How to use kiwi in your diet (and what to pair it with)

Here’s a simple approach:

Eat 2 medium kiwis daily (approx. 200-250g total) for at least 4 weeks and track how you feel.

Try them with breakfast or as a mid-afternoon snack.

Pair with a source of hydration and gentle movement (like a 10-minute walk) to maximise gut-motility effect.

Optional: Leave the skin on if you don’t mind the texture, as it adds extra fibre.

Combine with other good habits: adequate water, fresh produce, minimal processed food, and regular physical activity. Kiwi isn’t a magic bullet, but it’s a strong ally.

What to keep in mind

Always check with your doctor if you have persistent constipation, especially if you also experience blood in stool, weight loss, pain, or a sudden change in bowel pattern.

Even though kiwi is gentle, if you’re on medication for blood pressure or other conditions, check interactions (kiwi is rich in potassium).

Some people may experience minor sensitivity to kiwi’s enzyme if eaten in large amounts. Stop or reduce if you notice a mild tingling or mouth irritation.

If you’ve tried general high-fibre diets and still feel stuck, it may be time to reach for those green, fuzzy halved fruits. Strong new guidelines point to kiwi fruit not just as a tasty snack, but as one of the few diet strategies with credible results in chronic constipation relief. Simple, natural, and easy to include.

Sometimes the best health hack is the one you keep sliding into your fruit bowl.