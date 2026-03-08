Ramadan nights in Delhi: Why Karim's remains the city’s most iconic food stop

New Delhi:

As the sun goes down each evening during Ramadan, the streets around Jama Masjid become one of the city’s best food scenes at night. There is nothing like the scent of kebabs, curries, and freshly baked breads wafting through the air as people come together to break their fast and continue their evenings with friends and family.

Among the many eateries that come alive during this time, one name continues to draw long queues year after year, Karim’s. For a century or so, the word "restaurant" has been synonymous with the Mughlai food of Old Delhi.

A century-old culinary landmark

Established by Haji Karimuddin in 1913, the restaurant began as a small food outlet offering dishes based on the recipes of the Mughal era. Situated at a stone's throw from Jama Masjid, the restaurant soon gained popularity as a food haven for the local populace as well as travellers. Over time, it grew into one of Delhi’s most recognisable food institutions. Even today, the small streets leading to Karim’s are filled with people during the nights of Ramadan after people have offered their prayers and Iftar.

Why Ramadan nights make Karim’s even more special

Ramzan nights are a unique experience in Old Delhi’s food markets. All markets are operational till very late in the night, and people are seen visiting these places after their prayers.

At Karim’s, some dishes are a favourite during these nights:

Mutton korma

Seekh kebab

Mutton burra

Nihari and khameeri roti

These dishes are a reflection of the traditional Mughlai cuisine, which brought Karim’s into the limelight in the first place.

The Old Delhi Ramadan food trail

For many Delhi residents, visiting Jama Masjid during Ramadan has become a yearly ritual. The area turns into a buzzing food corridor where street vendors and historic eateries operate side by side.

From kebab stalls to sweet shops selling dishes like shahi tukda and phirni, the experience is complete at this place, with Karim’s often being the highlight of the food trail.

Karim’s has expanded to several other locations across the country and abroad over the decades since its inception. But for foodies, the original store near Jama Masjid has a certain charm to it.

Its fame is not only because of the food served here, but also because of the cultural calendar that Old Delhi adheres to during the month of Ramadan.