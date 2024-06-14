National Cupcake Day 2024: 5 delicious cupcake recipes to indulge your sweet cravings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 delicious cupcake recipes to indulge your sweet cravings

Mark your calendars, cupcake enthusiasts! Today, June 14th, is National Cupcake Day! This delightful day is dedicated to celebrating these bite-sized bundles of joy, perfect for satisfying any sweet tooth. Whether you're a seasoned baker or just starting your baking journey, cupcakes offer endless possibilities for creativity and flavour exploration.

This year, ditch the store-bought treats and whip up a batch of delicious cupcakes from scratch. Here are 5 irresistible cupcake recipes to tantalise your taste buds:

Classic Vanilla Cupcakes

Image Source : GOOGLEClassic Vanilla Cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup milk

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a cupcake pan with paper liners.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in vanilla extract.

Gradually mix in the dry ingredients alternating with milk until the batter is smooth.

Divide batter evenly among cupcake liners, filling each about 2/3 full.

Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow cupcakes to cool completely before frosting.

Chocolate Cupcakes

Image Source : GOOGLE Chocolate Cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup boiling water

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a cupcake pan with paper liners.

In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cocoa powder, and sugar.

Add eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla extract to the dry ingredients and beat on medium speed for 2 minutes.

Stir in boiling water until the batter is well combined (batter will be thin).

Pour batter into cupcake liners, filling each about 2/3 full.

Bake for 20-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow cupcakes to cool completely before frosting.

Lemon Raspberry Cupcakes

Image Source : GOOGLELemon Raspberry Cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

½ cup milk

1 cup fresh raspberries

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a cupcake pan with paper liners.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in vanilla extract and lemon zest.

Gradually mix in dry ingredients alternating with milk until batter is smooth.

Gently fold in raspberries.

Divide batter evenly among cupcake liners, filling each about 2/3 full.

Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Allow cupcakes to cool completely before frosting.

Salted Caramel Cupcakes

Image Source : GOOGLESalted Caramel Cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup milk

½ cup caramel sauce (store-bought or homemade)

Sea salt flakes for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a cupcake pan with paper liners.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in vanilla extract.

Gradually mix in dry ingredients alternating with milk until batter is smooth.

Swirl caramel sauce into the batter.

Divide batter evenly among cupcake liners, filling each about 2/3 full.

Bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Allow cupcakes to cool completely before frosting.

Drizzle cupcakes with additional caramel sauce and sprinkle with sea salt flakes before serving.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cupcakes

Image Source : GOOGLEPeanut Butter Chocolate Cupcakes

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup creamy peanut butter

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a cupcake pan with paper liners.

In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cocoa powder, and sugar.

Add eggs, oil, vanilla extract, and buttermilk to the dry ingredients and beat on medium speed for 2 minutes.

Stir in peanut butter until batter is well combined.

Pour batter into cupcake liners, filling each about 2/3 full.

Bake for 20-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Allow cupcakes to cool completely before frosting.



Whichever recipe you choose to try this National Cupcake Day, these delightful treats are sure to bring joy and sweetness to your celebrations. Get creative with frosting and decorations to make them even more special. Happy baking and indulging in these delicious cupcakes!