Imported vs Indian apples: Hyderabad doctor reveals which is better for health

New Delhi:

Whenever we walk through the fruit section of a supermarket in India, it’s common to see apples with bright labels like “imported” or “premium quality” commanding higher prices. Many of us naturally assume that more expensive means better for our health. But that’s not always true, especially when it comes to apples.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist based in Hyderabad, recently addressed this very issue, urging consumers to think beyond brand tags and glossy packaging. According to him, the origin of an apple, where it’s grown and how quickly it reaches your plate, matters more than whether it came from overseas.

Imported Apples Can Lose Nutrients Before You Eat Them

One of the biggest misconceptions about imported apples is that they are fresher or more nutritious than local apples. But Dr Kumar points out that the reality is quite different.

Apples destined for export are often stored in controlled atmosphere warehouses, where oxygen levels and temperatures are regulated to make them look fresh for months. While this keeps them crisp and shiny, it doesn’t stop the natural breakdown of nutrients, especially vitamin C, which is known to degrade quickly over time. Many apples can lose 40–85% of their vitamin C value during long storage and transit.

In contrast, apples grown in India’s Himalayan regions, such as Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir, reach markets much faster after harvest. That means they keep more of their natural goodness intact by the time you eat them.

Local Apples Pack Powerful Antioxidants

Dr Kumar also highlights that Indian apples often have high levels of beneficial plant compounds called antioxidants, such as quercetin, phloridzin, and catechin. These substances are linked to better heart health and more stable blood sugar levels.

The rich red colour seen in many Himachali and Kashmiri apples is a sign of another antioxidant called anthocyanin, which helps protect cells from oxidative stress, something that foods like apples are celebrated for.

Imported Isn’t Always Better for the Planet or Your Wallet

There’s another factor worth considering: the environmental and economic cost. Imported apples travel thousands of kilometres before they hit store shelves, contributing to higher food miles and carbon emissions. This long journey also often involves waxing and other treatments to make apples look perfect, not necessarily to improve nutrition.

By choosing apples grown closer to home, you’re not just getting potentially fresher fruit, you are also supporting Indian farmers and keeping more of your spending within local economies.

The Verdict from a Doctor

Dr Kumar’s message is simple but powerful: “An apple a day is great, but a fresh, local apple is even better.”

Instead of choosing apples based on price or exotic labels, look for seasonal, locally grown varieties from Himachal or Kashmir. These often deliver better nutritional value, fresher taste, and a more direct connection between your money and the farmers who grow your food.

ALSO READ: Tired of boring fruit bowls? Try this expert-approved chia seed salad for better gut health