Basanti Polau to Mutton Kosha: 5 delicious dishes to prepare on Poila Baisakh Poila Baisakh is not only a festival of Bengalis but also of every food enthusiast. The festival is incomplete without the traditional foods that have been handed down through generations.

Poila Baisakh, also known as Bengali New Year, is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Bengalis all over the world. It marks the beginning of the traditional Bengali calendar and is a time for new beginnings, joyous celebrations, and, of course, delicious food. So, let's see 5 tasty dishes that you can make on Poila Baisakh to mark this festive day.

Basanti Polau:

No Bengali festival is complete without Basanti Polau, a flavourful and aromatic rice dish. This dish is named after its lovely yellow colour, which is obtained by adding turmeric or saffron to the rice while cooking. Basanti Polau is a sweet and savoury dish prepared using aromatic basmati rice, ghee, spices, and seasonal vegetables such as peas and carrots. It is typically served with a side of spicy vegetable or meat curry, making it an ideal combination of flavours. Prepare this dish on Poila Baisakh to give your celebrations a touch of sweetness.

Mutton Kosha:

Mutton Kosha is a spicy and rich Bengali mutton curry that meat enthusiasts simply love. It is a slow-cooked curry prepared with soft pieces of mutton, tomatoes, onions, ginger-garlic paste, and a mixture of pungent spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves. The slow cooking brings out the flavours of the dish and makes the mutton so tender that it melts in the mouth.

Chingri Malai Curry:

Chingri Malai Curry, more commonly referred to as Prawn Malai Curry, is a Bengali classic that one simply must try on Poila Baisakh. This rich and creamy curry is prepared using juicy prawns, coconut milk, and a variety of spices such as cumin, coriander, and red chilli powder. Coconut milk added to the dish provides a rich and creamy texture, while the spices provide a flavour explosion.

Shukto:

Shukto is a typical Bengali dish that is served as an appetiser or included in the main course during Poila Baisakh. It is a combination of vegetables such as bitter gourd, pumpkin, sweet potato, and drumsticks cooked in a rich gravy of mustard seeds, poppy seeds, and milk. Shukto is a perfect mixture of bitter and sweet tastes and is supposed to be medicinally valued. It is a must-have dish for anyone who wants to experience the rich variety of Bengali cuisine.

Mishti Doi:

No meal is complete without something sweet, and how nice to finish your Poila Baisakh spread with some homemade Mishti Doi (sweet yoghurt). With only two ingredients - milk and sugar - this sweet dish is easy yet mouthwatering. The yoghurt is set in earthen pots that impart to it a characteristic flavour and texture. It is topped with jaggery or caramelised sugar for an extra burst of sweetness. Mishti Doi is the ideal dessert after any meal and must feature on Poila Baisakh.

