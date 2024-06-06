5 surprising benefits of Mint Leaves, know why it is go-to herb in summers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 surprising benefits of Mint Leaves

Mint leaves, often used as a garnish or flavouring agent, are much more than just a culinary delight. They come packed with numerous health benefits that make them a must-have, especially during the summer. From its cooling and refreshing effect to improving skin health, here are five surprising benefits of mint leaves that explain why they are the go-to herb in the warm season.

1. Cooling and Refreshing Effect

Mint leaves are renowned for their cooling properties. They provide a natural and refreshing way to beat the summer heat. Whether added to beverages, salads, or simply chewed, mint leaves help lower body temperature, making you feel more comfortable and refreshed on a hot day.

2. Aids Digestion

Summer can sometimes lead to digestive discomfort due to heat-induced dehydration or consumption of heavier foods. Mint leaves stimulate digestive enzymes, which can improve bile flow and promote better digestion. This helps in alleviating indigestion, bloating, and other stomach-related issues, ensuring your digestive system runs smoothly.

3. Relieves Respiratory Issues

The menthol in mint leaves has natural decongestant properties that help relieve respiratory problems. During summer, allergies and respiratory issues can be aggravated by pollen and dust. Mint leaves can soothe the throat, reduce congestion, and facilitate easier breathing, making them a natural remedy for summer colds and allergies.

4. Boosts Hydration

Staying hydrated is crucial during the summer months. Mint leaves can be a delightful addition to your water, encouraging you to drink more. Infusing water with mint not only enhances its taste but also adds a touch of freshness, making it easier to consume the necessary amount of fluids throughout the day.

5. Improves Skin Health

Excessive heat and sun exposure can take a toll on your skin, leading to issues like rashes, sunburn, and acne. Mint leaves possess anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help soothe irritated skin, reduce acne, and provide relief from sunburns. Applying mint leaves or mint oil topically can also leave your skin feeling cool and rejuvenated.

Why it is go to herb in summer?

Mint leaves are much more than a flavourful herb. Their cooling effect, digestive benefits, respiratory relief, hydration boost, and skin health improvement make them an essential addition to your summer diet and routine. So, the next time you think about how to stay cool and healthy during the hot months, remember to include mint leaves in your daily regimen.

ALSO READ: Love sipping Aam Panna? Know 5 amazing health benefits, easy to make recipe of this refreshing summer drink