KFC gets overwhelming response over its plant-based chicken alternative

It seems as if KFC, an American fast-food chain known for its crispy fried chicken also wants to go the vegan way. From quite some time there were reports of the company planning the plant-based protein alternatives after 'meatless meat' was used by many other outlets as an alternative to beef or sausage. Well, now they finally tried the same by testing two new plant-based, vegan fried chicken products in one of its Atlanta stores which included nuggets and boneless wings.

Everyone was curious to know whether the idea would work or not but to everyone’s surprise the products got sold out almost immediately. The customers drove in almost an hour before the store opened and there were long queues of people outside the KFC store. Moreover, reports stated that the plant-based chicken sold out in less than five hours.

2 hour wait and line wrapped around the building at @kfc for this Vegan chicken here in ATL y'all. They cut off the drivethrough and will be sold out by 3pm. #BeyondFriedChicken 🌱 pic.twitter.com/Fbt86rwZgk — Ashley Renne (@HeyAshleyRenne) August 27, 2019

Ethan Brown, the founder, and CEO of Beyond Meat who has joined hands with the famous fast-food chicken restaurant announced the deal in a press statement and said, “KFC is an iconic part of American culture and a brand that I, like so many consumers, grew up with. To be able to bring Beyond Fried Chicken, in all of its KFC-inspired deliciousness to market, speaks to our collective ability to meet the consumer where they are and accompany them on their journey. My only regret is not being able to see the legendary Colonel himself enjoy this important moment.”

A happy customer and nutritionist Whitney Miner was quoted by Inc.com, “These taste more like fried chicken than any of the other options that I've tried so I really hope that they make these available nationwide and very soon.”

An IANS report previously stated that by 2023, the US meat-substitute retail market could reach $2.5 billion, compared to $1.4 billion last year, according to the research firm Euromonitor International. Globally, the market could grow from about $18.7 billion in 2018 to $23 billion in 2023, according to Euromonitor International.

About the new addition, KFC announced, “Beyond Fried Chicken is available in nuggets with choices of favorite dipping sauce, like KFC’s signature Finger Lickin’ Good sauce, or boneless wings tossed in one of three delicious sauce options: Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Honey BBQ,” KFC announced. If the consumers in Atlanta agree that the plant-based chicken alternative is finger-lickin’ good, then the meatless nuggets could hit menus elsewhere soon.