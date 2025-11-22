Miss Universe president responds to Omar Harfouch's 'rigging' claims after Fatima Bosch’s win Miss Universe president breaks silence after rigging allegations made by former judge Omar Harfouch, confirming he removed the judge from the panel. The controversy erupted following Fátima Bosch’s Miss Universe 2025 win, calling pageant transparency into question.

On November 21, 2025, Fatima Bosch of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025. Just hours after the finale of the prestigious beauty pageant concluded in Thailand, former judge Omar Harfouch made some shocking claims. He publicly alleged the results were manipulated, with the final outcome influenced by a "secret jury panel."

The allegations stirred a storm online, fueling hot debates about transparency and fairness in major international pageants. And now, after days of speculation, the Miss Universe Organisation president has officially responded.

What the president of Miss Universe said

In a video statement published on social media, MUO President Raul Rocha addressed the controversy head-on and let it be known that Omar Harfouch was removed from the judging panel. "I removed him from the panel… and I stand by my decision."

Not only that, but Raul Rocha sent text messages proving that he was the one who had Omar removed from the judging panel. In the conversation, he held Omar accountable for jeopardising the Beyond The Crown initiative, a charitable program associated with Miss Universe 2025, with his accusations. The statement comes amid growing questions online, with viewers and former contestants demanding answers about the alleged judging irregularities.

Omar Harfouch's allegations explained

Omar Harfouch, a Lebanese-French composer, added to the judging panel of Miss Universe 2025 just days before the final, abruptly resigned and publicly alleged a rigged selection process. In his Instagram post, Harfouch wrote: “Miss Mexico is a Fake winner. I Omar Harfouch declared yesterday exclusively on the Americain HBO, 24 hours before the Miss Universe final, that Miss Mexico would win—because Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha is in business with Fatima Bosch’s father. All details will be showed in May 2026 on HBO. Raul Rocha and his son urged me, week ago in Dubai, to vote for #Fatima Bosh because they need her to winn ‘because it will be good for our business’ they said to me!”

Harfouch said he could not stand “before the public and television cameras pretending to legitimise a vote I never took part in.”

Why transparency matters now more than ever

Beauty competitions today are no longer just about gowns and glitter. They shape global conversations on representation, culture, advocacy and social responsibility, and audiences expect complete fairness. The MUO president’s swift move to publicly defend the process indicates the growing need for credibility in an industry often questioned for political and commercial influences.

Meanwhile, Fatima Bosch remains focused on her new title, staying away from the chaos and continuing her advocacy messages on social issues.