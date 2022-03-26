Kashmir hosts its first ever 'Fashion Week' to encourage models and designers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kashmir's Fashion Week

For the first time ever, Kashmir hosted a Fashion Week on the Banks of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. The show aims to uplift the exposure of Kashmiri Models & bring Kashmir back on the tourism map of the world. India Cult Men’s Fashion Week is showcasing 10 fashion designers from across the country. Various models from Delhi and Mumbai have been flown in for the show as well. Young Kashmiri models are excited with a Fashion week taking place for the first time as they don’t have to move out of Kashmir to take up modelling as their career

The fashion week has been sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department and Srinagar Smart City. The organisers also believe that having fashion week in Kashmir will be a learning platform for the youngsters of Kashmir, who want to take up modelling and designing as their profession.

Image Source : INDIA TV Kashmir Fashion Week

In the lawns of SKICC overlooking Dal Lake, the ramp has been set up in a way that it looks like Fashion is meeting Nature. The organisers have been wanting to do a fashion week in Srinagar for a long time. . Some of the Bollywood actors and models are walking in the shows as well.

"We are extremely happy about the Fashion week being held here. This is a platform that is available to us in our hometown and makes a lot of difference. This is a learning experience for all the Kashmiri models. This also gives us a hope that we can take modelling and designing as our careers," expressed a local.