Janhvi Kapoor shines as ‘The Masaba Bride’ for designer’s latest bridal collection Janhvi Kapoor, showcased different bridal outfits as "The Masaba Bride" for House of Masaba, which is Masaba Gupta’s design house. Check here the video and pictures.

New Delhi:

Janhvi Kapoor featured as “The Masaba Bride” for designer Masaba Gupta’s latest bridal collection ‘Sabr Shukr Sukoon’. House of Masaba, which is Masaba Gupta’s design house, shared a video, wherein they revealed Kapoor to be their latest muse.

Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan was the face of “The Masaba Bride”. This year, Janhvi Kapoor, showcased different bridal outfits in the latest video shared by the design house.

Janhvi Kapoor: The Masaba Bride

The video shared was captioned, “Sabr • Shukr • Sukoon Introducing Janhvi Kapoor as The Masaba Bride. The collection is crafted for the bride who defines her own path. Patience, gratitude and inner peace guide every silhouette. For the bride who knows who she is and chooses how she shows up.”

Outfits from the collection

In the video, Janhvi can be seen wearing different bridal outfits. All of these outfits give the bridal energy. One of these outfits was a sindoori red lehenga, which has golden zari work all over.

Another was a rust brown lehenga. In one of the looks, Kapoor can be seen wearing a headdress to complement a red lehenga set. She also wore a gold dhoti set which she paired with an armband.

All of these ensembles had embroidery, sequin work, gota patti embroidery which is a signature of Masaba Gupta's designs and tassel work.

Janhvi Kapoor at India Couture Week

Kapoor turned showstopper for Jayanti Reddy at India Couture Week 2025 in Delhi. Kapoor channelled her inner desi girl but with a modern twist at ICW. The diva strutted down the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy in an exquisite embellished blush pink fish cut lehenga with saree like pleats from below knees.

