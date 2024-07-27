India Couture Week 2024: Malaika Arora, Rahul Khanna set ramp on fire as showstoppers for designer Siddartha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Malaika Arora, Rahul Khanna set ramp on fire as showstoppers

India Couture Week 2024 is in full swing, and after two days of spectacular fashion presentations, Day 3 continued to dazzle with top-tier style. Bollywood star Malaika Arora and actor Rahul Khanna took centre stage as showstoppers for renowned designer Siddartha Tytler.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEMalaika Arora, Rahul Khanna with designer Siddartha Tytler

The striking duo drew attention with their glamorous outfits designed by Siddartha. Malaika elevated the look in a dazzling black embroidered lehenga, which she matched with a stunning blouse. She completed her ensemble with an array of bangles, earrings, and rings.

Rahul Khanna matched Malaika Arora with a striking black-embroidered ensemble. He donned a bandhgala sherwani adorned with golden floral patterns at the hem and finished his look with black shoes that perfectly complemented the outfit.

According to a statement, Siddartha's newest collection, "Caligula's Feast," draws inspiration from the tyrannical Roman emperor Caligula. The collection represents themes of ‘self-indulgence, extravagance, and opulence.’ Tytler, as a designer, often finds beauty and inspiration in the darker and more macabre facets of nature and humanity. This collection reflects Caligula's madness and the grandeur of a bygone era.

"I don't believe in the ordinary. Sensuality, darkness and bold desire fuel my creativity. Enter 'Caligula's Feast', inspired by the worst Roman Emperor Caligula, showcasing a wild blend of self-indulgence, extravagance, and opulence, all drenched in richness and debauchery," explained Siddartha.

His collection showcases rich jewel tones like maroon, emerald, navy, and black, accented with gold and gunmetal embroidery and embellishments. It features exquisite crystal, sequin, rhinestone, applique, and fur detailing, combined with layers, draping, and voluminous designs to evoke a sense of opulence and regality. The silhouettes encompass a diverse array of lehengas, bandh galas, sherwanis, kurtas, suits, sarees, gowns, dresses, and corsets, along with a special selection of drapes and armour-inspired pieces.

Image Source : FILE IMAGESiddartha's newest collection "Caligula's Feast"

Image Source : FILE IMAGESiddartha's newest collection "Caligula's Feast"

Over the course of eight days, ICW 2024 will feature stunning collections from designers including Amit Aggarwal, Dolly J, Gaurav Gupta, Jayanti Reddy, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rimzim Dadu, Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and Tarun Tahiliani.