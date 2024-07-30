India Couture Week 2024: Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina light up the ramp at Gaurav Gupta's fashion show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina light up the ramp at Gaurav Gupta's fashion show

On the sixth day of India Couture Week 2024, designer Gaurav Gupta presented his stunning new collection, 'Arunodaya'. The event featured a captivating mix of sophistication and creativity, enchanting the audience with its opulent fabrics and exquisite designs. The evening’s standout moment was Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured beau, Vedang Raina, who stole the spotlight as the show’s finale.

The pair’s chemistry was clearly visible as they strutted down the runway for Gupta’s impressive collection. Their on-stage interactions suggested a more profound connection, bringing a romantic flair to the night. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their joint debut as Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, ‘Te Archies,’ which launched on Netflix. The film also featured Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot, among others.

Khushi stunned in a shimmering silver lehenga, complemented by a beaded blouse with flowing cape-style sleeves. Her high-waisted, fit-and-flare lehenga featured geometric designs and swirling stones. She finished her ensemble with a multi-layered choker necklace, voluminous waves, and neutral makeup.

Vedang Raina enhanced Kapoor's look by donning a refined sherwani featuring a high neckline and long sleeves. The outfit, embellished with glistening black beadwork, was complemented by black trousers and brogues, creating a striking appearance.

Gaurav Gupta's 'Arunodaya' collection, named after the Sanskrit word for 'dawn,' represents hope and new beginnings. The collection beautifully captured this theme, with each piece symbolizing the elegance of a new start. India Couture Week 2024 began on July 24, and Falguni Shane Peacock is set to close the fashion event on July 31.

(with ANI inputs)

