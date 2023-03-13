Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here is how you can reuse the heavy lehenga sitting in your closet

Lehenga, the quintessential traditional Indian dress, tends to be the first choice at weddings or festivals. But their use is very limited keeping in mind how expensive they come and how sparingly one uses them. So here are some hacks to revamp those old Lehengas sitting in your closets which can save you a lot of money besides being a sustainable and eco-friendly move. The first trick is for the dupatta: most lehenga dupattas are long and have some handwork or flashy laces. They have a dressy look and may be matching or in contrasting colours to the lehenga.

As a no-brainer, you can get a plain silk or satin suit stitched and use it with a dupatta. To make it more put-together, you can fix the same lace on the dupatta and kurta.

The second one is changing the blouse: As styles come and go, the kurta style and fabric may change. Change the kurta into a new colour fabric and style with the same lehenga or dupatta.

For example, if you had a bottle green lehenga set with golden work, get a silk golden blouse this time and create a new look.

Thirdly, the lehenga: Use this as a skirt with long jumpers, or open a sheer jacket or "koti"and ditch the dupatta.This will renew the look. You can add more layers of necklaces as a replacement for the dupatta.

All these ideas can help you to reuse your old lehenga in a completely fresh way. By following these tricks, one can use the lehenga multiple times without keeping it boring.

