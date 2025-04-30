Alia Bhatt's 'never-seen-before' hand-embroidered veil by Sabyasachi from Met Gala 2024 goes viral | PICS Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala 2024 look, chose a custom-made saree from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She wore a Sabyasachi floral saree that came with a 23-foot-long pallu-train. Now, Diet Sabya shared some 'never-before-seen' pictures of Alia's saree from Met Gala 2024. Check the pictures here.

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 look was one for the books. She made her Met Gala debut in 2023 with a Prabal Gurung white sleeveless dress adorned with pearls. However, for her 2024 look, she chose a custom-made saree from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She wore a Sabyasachi floral saree that came with a 23-foot-long pallu-train.

Her look was an instant hit, and fans and viewers loved it. Her saree was centred around the year's theme, which was "The Garden of Time". While the saree has intricate embroidery, it was the detailed train that caught the attention of the viewers. It featured florals delicately hand-embroidered using silk floss, glass beading and semi-precious gemstones.

Bhatt's pictures from the Met Gala 2024 were the talk of the town. Now, anonymous fashion account Diet Sabya shared some 'never-before-seen' pictures of Alia's saree from Met Gala 2024, which also featured a hand-embroidered veil.

Diet Sabya wrote, "While we get ready for Met 2025, here’s a never-before-seen photo dump from Alia’s Bhatt’s show-stopping Sabyasachi look from MET 2024."

The pictures show Alia Bhatt in a custom-made Sabyasachi saree with a veil. While she skipped the veil for her MET appearance, it seems to have been a part of the look earlier. She completed her look with dewy makeup, soft eyes and coral blush. For her jewellery, she chose emerald and diamond jewellery.

The unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt from MET 2024 have gone viral and have swooned the audience. Several users took to the comments section to share their views. Stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled her for the event, wrote, "The veil that never made it!"

Another user commented, "I loveee it i wish she wore the veil in the carpet too." A third user wrote, "The 4th pic is the dreamiest look ever."

