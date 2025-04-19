Suhana Khan steps out for an event in a yellow Dolce and Gabbana dress, check price here Suhana Khan posed for the paparazzi at she attended an event in Mumbai. She opted for a yellow Dolce and Gabbana dress that she paired with a Micro Lady Dior bag. Check out the price of her outfit here.

New Delhi:

Suhana Khan is often spotted wearing the most beautiful outfits. For a recent event, the Archies actor opted for a yellow dress that she paired with a matching Micro Lady Dior bag. Khan looked elegant as she posed for the paparazzi. Check out the dress price below.

Suhana Khan wore a sleeveless yellow dress with a boat neck. The A-line tweed dress retails for a price of $2,195 (approximately Rs 1,87,425) on Farfetch.com. However, it is currently on sale and it is now priced at $1,320 (approximately Rs 112711).

According to the website, the dress is described as "Dolce & Gabbana takes on a minimalist approach with this yellow minidress. Made from a cotton blend, it's punctuated with a gold-tone DG logo plaque at the waist for metallic branded detail." The inner lining of the dress is 100% silk, and the outer is 90% cotton and 10% viscose.

Suhana paired the knee length dress with beige pumps. For her accessories, she wore a pair of gold hoops, rings, a bracelet and a watch.

What stole the spotlight was the yellow Micro Lady Dior Bag. While the exact colour is not available in India. You have other colour options. The Lady Dior Micro Bag in India is priced at Rs 3,45,000.

For her makeup, she kept it light with flushed cheeks, nude lipstick and winged eyeliner.

Suhana was also spotted recently at the premiere of Kesari 2. She was seen wearing a black one shoulder dress from the brand Alaïa. She completed the look with black heels, a Chanel handbag and a black watch.

