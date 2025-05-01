Alia Bhatt's nauvari-inspired Paithani saree at WAVES 2025 is a blend of culture and modern aesthetics With her appearance at WAVES 2025, Alia Bhatt continues to honour India’s rich textile legacy, all while carving out a fashion identity that’s as conscious as it is captivating.

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt turned heads at the WAVES Summit 2025 event in Mumbai in a stunning nauvari-inspired Paithani saree—a look that beautifully wove together the threads of tradition and modern style. Though details of the ensemble remain under wraps, the outfit spoke volumes, blending Maharashtrian heritage with Alia’s signature contemporary flair.

This isn’t new territory for the actress. Back in January at the Sabyasachi 25th anniversary show, she stole the spotlight in a striking black Murshidabad silk saree, paired effortlessly with a bejewelled bralette blouse—proof yet again of her talent for merging old-world charm with bold modernity.

Alia’s style isn’t just about turning heads; it’s also about making a statement. She made waves when she rewore her wedding saree at the National Film Awards—a deeply personal and powerful move that championed sustainability in fashion.

At WAVES Summit 2025, Alia kept her promise and created a #MaharashtraDay moment wearing a modern twist on the classic nauvari saree, accessorised with vibrant pink and orange hues. The most notable aspect? A bold blouse with a plunge neckline that struck a balance between style and edge, demonstrating her distinctive ability to combine current design with cultural respect.

Delicate drop earrings that shimmered delicately completed her ensemble, allowing the vivid saree to take centre stage. With only a hint of kohl, a dewy glow, and a nude lip, her makeup was kept simple so that her inherent beauty could be seen. She added to the conventional aesthetics by wearing her hair in a tidy bun. She accessorised it with block heels.

She arrived at the summit with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who accessorised her colourful ensemble with a sleek green Nehru-collared kurta and black trousers, creating a stylish duo.

Alia shared images of her look on Instagram with the caption, “WAVE-ing at you! From cinema to gaming, from craft to tech… our stories, our talent, our vision, ready to lead. #WAVESummit @mib_india @wavesummitindia.

P.S. tell me how you like my #MaharashtraDay special look."

Alia also participated in a significant panel called "The New Mainstream: Breaking Borders, Building Legends," where she joined forces with influential filmmakers AR Rahman and SS Rajamouli. Her appearance demonstrated her expanding impact as a narrator and voice in India's worldwide cultural narrative, in addition to her acting career.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the WAVES Summit 2025, a premier event showcasing India's creative and spiritual economy, encompassing everything from gaming and technology to film and crafts. The event brings together the best talent in the nation to foster innovation and cross-cultural collaboration.

