Bringing the bling back: How fashion in 2019 made a statement

The New Year is just around the corner, and now is the time to look back and think through the fashion choices we made all this year. The year 2019 marked the rise of sequins and shimmer, and the comeback of the neon. As we step into 2020, check out the top seven fashion statements that took the year 2019 by storm. Have fun reading!

1. Shimmery sarees

Almost 10 celebrities sported the same Manish Malhotra saree in 2019.

This year Bollywood went gaga over shimmery, sequinned sarees. The first of the league was a dusty pink number sported by Kareena Kapoor Khan at a dance reality show. It was designed by Manish Malhotra and was later followed by plenty of other celebrities sporting similar designs in different colours and contrasts. The list of celebrities included Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Natasha Poonawalla, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tara Sutaria and Janhvi Kapoor. All the designs were from design veteran Manish Malhotra's collection.

2. Ruffled/tiered sarees

Saree, but with a twist!

The year 2019 would go down in history as the year of ruffles and frills. Almost every major Bollywood actress wore the trend atleast once, making it one of the top favourites. Not just tops and dresses, Bollywood seemed to love the trend on sarees too! Be it Kriti Sanon wearing the Manish Malhotra sunshine yellow number or Deepika in a mustard saree and Alia Bhatt in a printed green paisley saree, both by Sabyasachi, the trend was a clear winner in Bollywood.

3. Neons

Neon was a rage in 2019

Year 2019 saw Bollywood overdosing on all things bright and bold. Neon was back in fashion with actresses like Ananya Panday and Katrina Kaif sporting a tube fluorescent dress and Bhumi Pednekar sporting a bright orange jacket dress. Not to forget Deepika Padukone strutting on the Cannes 2019 red carpet wearing a fluorescent Giambattista Valli show-stopping tulle gown, managing to earn a place in all the best-dressed lists in major fashion sites -- NEON was definitely a big thing in 2019.

4. Statement sleeves

Celebrities shone bright like diamonds!

This year we saw Bollywood making major statements with the sleeves. Structured, ballooned, flared, draped as well as trailing, Bollywood celebrities were all out and about wearing the best kinds. Deepika Padukone has tried and tested almost all kinds. She once wore a green ballooned top with matching pants and ribboned hair. She was also spotted wearing one shoulder and trailing sleeves all through this year! Full-credits deserved!

5. Tulle

Tulle skirts gave us a lot of princess moments this year!

Deepika Padukone brought this trend in focus by sporting a fluorescent Giambattista Valli tiered tulle gown and rest of the B-town followed through. Malaika Arora sported a stunning red tulle dress from the same Italian designer Giambattista Valli, and looked breathtaking, followed by Ananya Panday wearing a Gauri & Nainika black sequinned tulle gown at the Star Screen Awards 2019. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Kharbanda have also been spotted following the trend.

6. Sequinned dresses

Bringing on the bling!

We can now officially declare that 2019 was the year of sequins. Celebrities dazzled and shone bright in sequinned dresses as well as sarees. Malaika Arora Khan turned up in a mirrored, sequinned mini dress at her birthday party. Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif wore sexy, shiny dresses at a recent award function. Alia Bhatt wore an uneven sequinned dress to an awards night and looked lovely. Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to name a few more, long to short and maxi to midi, Bollywood was all about sequinned dresses and honestly, we totally enjoyed the show.

7. Red and pink

Red and pink together raged together at all the red carpet events.

Colour blocking trend was on fire in the passing year. Many international celebrities like Mandy Moore, Taraji P. Henson etc were seen colour blocking their way through the red carpet. Bollywood was no less. Kareena Kapoor was spotted wearing a Sachin and Babi red and magenta gown at the Elle Beauty Awards. Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a red-pink halter neck dress for movie promotions. International icon Priyanka Chopra opted for a red dress and paired it with magenta peep-toe heels. We loved 'em all!

