Teddy Day 2026: When is it? Know date, significance and 5 creative ways to celebrate Teddy Day 2026 will be celebrated on February 10 as part of Valentine’s Week and is all about expressing love, warmth and comfort. Gifting a teddy bear symbolises care, affection and emotional closeness, making it a sweet gesture for partners, friends and even family.

New Delhi:

The day of Teddy is a part of the 'Valentine's' week, and it will be celebrated on February 10 in 2026, which is a Tuesday, four days before Valentine's Day. The Valentine's week starts on February 7th and finishes on February 14th, with each day having its own theme regarding how someone can give love to a person, i.e. by giving them roses, chocolates, hugging, or kissing.

The Teddy Day is also meant to be a comforting, special and joyous way of giving someone you love something. Giving a teddy has become a cherished tradition because they are cuddly, cute things that offer warmth, a sense of security and being cared for. Although the history of the holiday is not necessarily from centuries ago, the overall concept celebrates the strong appeal that teddy bears have on everyone in the world, young and old.

Here are five creative and memorable ways to make Teddy Day 2026 special:

Gift a thoughtful teddy bear: Select an adorable teddy bear that corresponds to your partner's characteristics or behaviours (fluffy, small, or big enough for hugs). Combining this with a handwritten card is a great way to help express how unique you feel about them.

Theme your date night around teddies: Create a calm atmosphere with comfortable cushions, gentle lighting and a teddy (or two) around as part of your home. Complete the experience by watching movies, playing games, or cooking meals together - oftentimes, it is these little moments in life that become most memorable!

Surprise with delivery: Send your special someone a cuddly teddy bear via courier when you can’t be together. Add a small favour or a note with a sweet message for an added personal touch.

Teddy bear picnic or party: Call together your family and friends for a party at which you can decorate with teddies, have a cake decorated like a teddy, play soft music and play games that are all about teds and you will all have a wonderful time.

Spread kindness with charity: Use Teddy Day as an opportunity to brighten someone else’s life, donate teddy bears to children in hospitals, shelters or orphanages. This not only spreads love but also reminds us of the caring spirit behind the celebration.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, Teddy Day is about sharing affection and creating warm memories with those who matter most.

