Special days in December 2025: Complete list of important dates, events and festivals December 2025 brings a mix of festivals, observances and events. Here’s a complete list of special days in December to help you plan, celebrate and stay updated.

New Delhi:

December in India is more than just a month on the calendar. It is during this time that moods shift, winter wanderlust comes alive, and there’s festivity all around. As the weather turns cold, certain days stand out not because they are official observances but because they shape how we travel, celebrate, reflect, and slow down. Here are some important events in the month of December that you must be aware of as they add meaning, inspiration, and a touch of magic to the season.​

Important days in December 2025

Indian Navy Day (Dec 4)

Indian Navy Day reignites the country’s love for the ocean in a subtle way, inspiring sailing clubs, beach festivals, and coastal travel plans. It's when marine culture gets its annual spotlight, and seaside living suddenly feels irresistible.

Bodhi Day (Dec 8)

Bodhi Day, which marks the moment Siddhartha Gautam attained enlightenment and became the Buddha, gives rise to spiritual retreats and ‘slow life’ content. It’s an opportunity for anyone to look within during the hustle and bustle of winter.

International Mountain Day (Dec 11)

International Mountain Day is all about celebrating mindful adventure, nature-conscious travel, and love for high altitudes. It’s the perfect time for you to visit the mountains, and flood your Instagram feed with some splendid shots.

National Energy Conservation Day (Dec 14)

Minimalism, sustainability, and conscious living are trending hard around this day. It is the time when energy-efficient homes, low-waste hacks, and thrifted fashion get their due visibility.

International Tea Day (Dec 15)

Café specials, tea-pairing experiments, and masala chai reels bring Chai culture alive. A high lifestyle point for India's eternal love affair with tea.

Goa Liberation Day (Dec 19)

It arrives in peak party season and amplifies Goa’s beach culture, nightlife, and susegad aesthetics. Music festivals, EDM gigs, and coastal cafes add flavour to the day.

National Mathematics Day (Dec 22)

A fun excuse for brainy challenges, puzzles, and ‘train your mind’ content. Both STEM creators and wellness enthusiasts use the day to bring attention to cognitive fitness.

Kisan Diwas (Dec 23)

It’s the day to remember the unsung heroes who bring food on our tables - the farmers. It’s also the time to bring our attention to important topics like organic eating, mindful food choices, and sustainable nourishment.

Christmas (Dec 25)

The cities shine with décor, gifting, winter fashion, and festive menus. From midnight masses to café crawls, it is definitely one of India’s most vibrant lifestyle days.

New Year’s Eve (Dec 31)

It is the ultimate night for fashion, music, resolutions, gratitude posts, and travel escapes. The occasion ties the year together with celebration, anticipation, and revived intention.

With so many events lined up in December, one surely has a lot to look forward to.