Republic Day parade 2026: When and where to watch live on TV and online Republic Day parade 2026 will be held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Here’s when it starts and how you can watch the grand parade live on TV and online.

New Delhi:

Every year on 26 January, India pauses to mark Republic Day with one of its most unmistakable spectacles: the grand parade in New Delhi. In fact, most of the people's earliest memories is waiting all day to watch the Republic Day. However, in the age of mobiles and television, it is important to know when and where to watch the Republic Day parade.

Today, the vibrant heart of the festivities will beat strongly at Kartavya Path, right by India Gate. This is where the President of India unfurls the flag, kicking off a magnificent parade that's a beautiful mix of tradition, culture, and impressive military displays. The day starts early. The

Republic Day parade 2026 date, time and venue

Republic Day program at Kartavya Path officially begins with the flag hoisting ceremony, usually around 8:30 AM IST. The grand parade follows shortly after, typically starting around 9:30 AM.

When and where to watch Republic Day parade 2026 live on TV and online

If you plan to watch from home or while out, the parade is shown on various channels and online. The live broadcast usually starts between 08:00 AM and 08:30 AM, before the parade begins. This lets viewers see the flag hoisting and the early parts of the event.

Here are the most common ways people catch the action live:

Doordarshan (DD National) — the official terrestrial broadcast channel with full coverage.

Doordarshan’s official YouTube channel — a common online option with live streaming.

All India Radio’s YouTube channel — live stream alongside radio commentary.

Government platforms like PIB and MyGov YouTube channels often carry the official feed.

India TV also airs its own coverage, from the early morning through the parade and speeches.

Whether you’re in front of a TV or watching on your phone, this mix of broadcast and digital streams means you can join the Republic Day experience from anywhere in the country. Republic Day parade brings the flavour of the different states and sections of India to the front, and it is a treat. What can be a better way to celebrate January 26?

Republic Day parade is an amazing example of what it means to be a thriving country!

