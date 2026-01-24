National Girl Child Day: The one Indian state where women outnumber men, and how it happened On National Girl Child Day, a look at the only Indian state where women outnumber men. Using official population data, we break down what the numbers show, how they compare nationally, and what long-term social factors reveal about gender balance in India.

New Delhi:

India’s population story has long been shaped by imbalance. For decades, national counts showed more men than women, a pattern driven by differences in survival, health access and social practices. Even as national indicators have improved in recent years, the overall picture remains uneven across regions.

On National Girl Child Day, that imbalance becomes worth pausing over. Yet one state has consistently stood apart. Across multiple official datasets, over several decades, it has shown a rare and steady demographic pattern. Only at the end of the numbers does the distinction become clear. That state is Kerala.

What the sex ratio in Kerala looks like, and how it compares with the national average

In India, sex ratio is officially measured as the number of females per 1,000 males. According to the Census of India 2011, Kerala recorded a sex ratio of 1,084 females per 1,000 males. This made it the only Indian state where women outnumbered men in the total population. This remains the most authoritative state-level population count because India has not conducted a full census since 2011, with the 2021 Census delayed. As a result, Census 2011 continues to be the definitive source for comparisons across states.

At the national level, the contrast is clear. The all-India sex ratio in Census 2011 stood at 943 females per 1,000 males, highlighting how sharply Kerala differed from the national pattern at the time. In simple terms, while India as a whole had fewer women than men, Kerala stood alone, with a female-majority population unmatched by any other state in the census data.

How Kerala has held this distinction for decades

Kerala’s position is not recent. Census data shows a female-favourable sex ratio in the state since 1951, making it a long-standing demographic outlier. Two factors are consistently supported by data.

Education plays a central role. Kerala has recorded the highest female literacy rates in India for decades. Census 2011 placed female literacy in the state at over 92%, far above the national average. Higher education levels are associated with later marriage, better health awareness and stronger access to services, all of which influence survival and longevity.

Healthcare access reinforces this advantage. Kerala has among the lowest infant mortality rates and maternal mortality ratios in the country, as reported by the Sample Registration System (SRS) and Ministry of Health data. Lower female mortality in infancy and childhood, combined with higher female life expectancy, steadily increases the proportion of women in the population over time.

Women in Kerala also live longer than men by a wider margin than the national average, further contributing to the female-majority outcome.

Why other Indian states still have more men than women

Nationally, improvements have been uneven.

While surveys like National Family Health Survey (NFHS) show progress, district-level and state-level disparities remain sharp. In many states, lower female literacy, gaps in healthcare access and historically skewed child survival rates have shaped population structures differently.

Kerala’s experience suggests that long-term, consistent investments, rather than short-term interventions, are what alter demographic outcomes. Most states are improving, but they are doing so from a much lower base and over a shorter period.