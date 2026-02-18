North East Music Festival makes Delhi debut with Parikrama and more

New Delhi:

Delhi’s live music scene is about to get a vibrant new addition. For the first time, the North East Music Festival – Sound Without Conflict is coming to the capital, bringing with it an explosive mix of folk, indie, rock and hip-hop, all rooted in community, culture and connection.

Scheduled to happen on Sunday, the 22nd of February, 2026, at JLN Stadium (Gate 17), New Delhi, the festival is much more than just a performance event. It is a safe space that celebrates peaceful coexistence and the diverse cultural voices of the North East of India. And the best part? Entry is free (with prior registration on district.in).

What makes this festival special

Sound Without Conflict is not just another music event. It is built around storytelling, representation and shared experiences. The lineup features some of the most exciting voices from the North East, alongside iconic rock veterans, creating a rare crossover of genres and generations.

From soulful folk melodies to high-energy rap and classic rock finales, the festival celebrates diversity through sound.

The artist lineup you can’t miss

The evening builds steadily, offering something for every kind of listener.

Rewben Mashangva brings folk beats right from the hills

Borkung Hrangkhawl electrifies the stage with rap-rock

Tetseo Sisters combine pop-punk with folk vocals

Taba Chake performs smooth folk-rock

Reble heats up the stage with an energetic rap performance

And the finale is? Parikrama with Rudy Wallang & Girish Pradhan (GATC), promising an explosive blues-rock and hard rock headliner performance that’s set to close the night on a powerful note.

Festival schedule at a glance

2:30 PM onwards

Gates open. Explore curated food stalls, interactive spaces and community zones across the venue.

4:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Opening moments on the main stage.

4:30 PM onwards

Back-to-back live performances.

7:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Interaction segment featuring voices, stories and shared moments.

8:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Headliner performance by Parikrama with Rudy Wallang & Girish Pradhan.

Event details

Event Name: North East Music Festival – Sound Without Conflict

Date: Sunday, 22 February 2026

Time: Gates open at 2:30 PM

Venue: JLN Stadium, Gate 17, New Delhi

Entry: Free (registration required via district.in)

If you are looking for a Sunday plan that incorporates rhythm, representation, and real conversations, this might just be it.

