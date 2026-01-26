Advertisement
Happy Republic Day 2026 is being celebrated across India on January 26. Here are the best Republic Day wishes, images, quotes, Hindi shayari, WhatsApp status and captions to share with family and friends.

Written By: Shivani Dixit
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Today, India celebrates the country’s 77th Republic Day, which commemorates the day when the Constitution of India came into force, establishing India as a sovereign republic. While the main ceremony held along the Kartavya Path in the Indian capital, New Delhi, features a grand parade, other functions are held elsewhere in the country, celebrating the importance of the occasion.

Follow our live blog to catch the live updates on Republic Day 2026, be it moments from the Republic Day Parade, tableaus, scenes of the chief guest, security, and more, all from across the country on Republic Day 2026, as it unfolds minute by minute, filled with experiences that mark Republic Day on January 26th!

 

  • 6:20 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Republic Day WhatsApp status ideas for 2026

  • 6:18 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Emotional Republic Day shayari in Hindi

    • Na poochho meri pehchaan kya hai, Mera jawaab hi mera Hindustan hai. Mitti se judi har saans meri, Is desh par hi meri jaan hai.
    • Khoon se nahi, vishwas se likhi gayi kahani hai, Ye azadi har balidaan ki nishani hai. Aaj bhi jo sar utha ke jeete hain hum, Uske peeche anek shaheedon ki kurbani hai.
    • Tirange ke rang sirf kapde par nahi hote, Ye dil ke har kone mein bas jaate hain. Jo samajh jaaye is mitti ka karz, Wohi sachcha deshbhakt kehlaate hain.
    • Na sirf itihas ka panna hai Ganatantra Diwas, Ye zimmedari ka bhi ek wada hai. Aaj jo azaadi ka saans lete hain hum, Kal ke Bharat ka bojh bhi hum par hi zyada hai.
    • Shaheedon ke sapnon se bana ye desh,Har nagar, har gaon mein basaa hua hai. Ganatantra Diwas sirf ek din nahi, Ye Bharat har dhadkan mein jeeta hua hai.
    • Mitti ki khushboo mein basti hai pehchaan, Tirange ke neeche milta hai samman. Aaj bhi aankhon mein nami aa jaati hai, Jab ‘mera desh’ kehte hain hum apna Hindustan.
    • Na dharm, na bhasha, na seema ka bhed, Is mitti ne sabko ek naam diya. Ganatantra ne jo sapna dikhaya tha, Us sapne ko sach karna hum sab ka kaam bana.
  • 6:15 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Best Republic Day quotes for January 26

    • “The Constitution is not a mere lawyers’ document, it is a vehicle of life.” — B. R. Ambedkar
    • “Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democratic institutions.” — B. R. Ambedkar
    • “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.” — Mahatma Gandhi
    • “Citizenship consists in the service of the country.” — Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru
    • “The strength of a nation lies in the unity of its people.” — Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • 6:14 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Republic Day wishes in Hindi

    • Ganatantra Diwas ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Desh ki ekta aur samman hamesha bana rahe.
    • Is Ganatantra Diwas par aaiye desh ke samvidhan aur moolyon ka samman karein. Shubhkamnayein.
    • Ganatantra Diwas ki badhai. Tiranga hamesha hamari shaan aur pehchaan bana rahe.
    • Aaj ke din hum apni azadi, adhikar aur kartavya sab yaad karein. Shubh Ganatantra Diwas.
    • Ganatantra Diwas ki shubhkamnayein. Desh pragati kare aur hum sab uska hissa banein.
    • Is pavitra avsar par desh ke liye garv aur zimmedari ka bhaav bana rahe. Shubh Ganatantra Diwas.
    • Ganatantra Diwas ki hardik badhai. Bharat ki loktantrik aatma sada majboot rahe.
    • Aaiye is Ganatantra Diwas par ek behtar aur samriddh Bharat ka sankalp lein.
    • Ganatantra Diwas ki shubhkamnayein. Shaanti, sadbhav aur ekta hamesha bani rahe.
    • Deshbhakti aur samman ke saath Ganatantra Diwas manayein. Aapko hardik shubhkamnayein.
  • 6:14 AM (IST)Jan 26, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Happy Republic Day 2026 wishes to share with family and friends

    • Happy Republic Day 2026! May the values of our Constitution continue to guide and inspire us every day.
    • Wishing you and your family a proud and joyful Republic Day. Here’s to unity, progress and hope.
    • Happy Republic Day! May this day remind us of our shared responsibility to build a better India.
    • On this Republic Day, let’s celebrate our freedom, our diversity and the spirit that binds us together.
    • Warm wishes on Republic Day 2026. May peace, prosperity and purpose light the way ahead.
    • Happy Republic Day to you and your loved ones. May our tricolour always fly high with pride.
    • Wishing you a meaningful Republic Day filled with gratitude for the past and optimism for the future.
    • Happy Republic Day! Let’s honour the Constitution and the countless voices that shaped our nation.
    • Sending you heartfelt Republic Day wishes. May unity and progress continue to define India’s journey.
    • Happy Republic Day 2026. Today we celebrate not just a nation, but the ideals that hold it together.
