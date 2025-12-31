How to reply to Happy New Year wishes on WhatsApp: Short, polite and funny replies Not sure what to say when New Year 2026 wishes start pouring in? From simple and polite replies to funny, formal and heartfelt responses, here’s how to reply to Happy New Year wishes on WhatsApp, in English or Hindi, without sounding awkward or repetitive.

New Delhi:

New Year wishes arrive from everywhere. Family groups, old friends, colleagues, neighbours and even people you have not spoken to in months. While receiving these messages feels nice, replying to all of them can suddenly feel confusing. You pause and think, “Happy New Year ka reply kya de?”

The truth is, there is no perfect reply. A good New Year response is simply one that sounds like you. It can be polite, warm, short, formal or emotional depending on who sent the message. Here is a complete guide with simple, sweet and natural replies for every situation.

How to reply to Happy New Year wishes

Thank you, wishing you a wonderful year ahead too. Thanks so much, hope 2026 treats you kindly. Thank you, sending good wishes your way as well. Appreciate it, Happy New Year to you too. Thanks, hope this year brings you happiness. Thank you, wishing you peace and joy this year. Thanks a lot, have a great New Year. Thank you, hope the year ahead is a good one. Thanks, same to you and your loved ones. Thank you, wishing you all the best.

Happy New Year reply message (simple and polite)

Thank you, wishing you the same. Thanks, Happy New Year to you too. Appreciate it, best wishes for 2026. Thank you, hope you have a lovely year ahead. Thanks a lot, same to you. Thank you, wishing you health and happiness. Thanks, hope the year goes well for you. Thank you kindly, Happy New Year. Thanks so much, wishing you the best. Thank you, hope this year is good to you.

Reply to Happy New Year wishes in English

Thank you, wishing you a joyful New Year too. Thanks, hope this year brings you happiness. Thank you so much, best wishes for 2026. Appreciate it, Happy New Year to you as well. Thanks, may the year ahead be kind. Thank you, sending warm wishes your way. Thanks a lot, wishing you peace and success. Thank you, hope this New Year is a great one. Appreciate your wishes, Happy New Year. Thanks, wishing you good health and happiness.

Happy New Year replies in Hindi (Roman)

Dhanyavaad, aapko bhi Nav Varsh ki shubhkamnayein. Bahut bahut dhanyavaad, naya saal mangalmay ho. Shukriya, aapko bhi Happy New Year. Dhanyavaad, yeh saal aapke liye shubh rahe. Bahut dhanyavaad, khushhaal saal ki shubhkamnayein. Shukriya, naya saal khushiyan laaye. Dhanyavaad, aapko bhi uttam nav varsh. Bahut bahut dhanyavaad, swasth aur sukhi rahein. Shukriya, yeh saal achha beete. Dhanyavaad, aap aur aapke parivaar ko shubhkamnayein.

Best reply for Happy New Year messages on WhatsApp

Thank you, wishing you a great year ahead. Thanks a lot, Happy New Year to you too. Thank you, hope this year brings good things. Thanks, sending best wishes your way. Thank you so much, same to you. Thanks, hope 2026 is kind to us all. Thank you, wishing you happiness. Thanks a ton, have a lovely year ahead. Thank you, warm wishes to you too. Thanks, hope the year starts on a happy note.

Formal reply to Happy New Year wishes (office and colleagues)

Thank you, wishing you a successful year ahead. Thank you for your wishes. Best regards for the New Year. Appreciate your message, wishing you a productive 2026. Thank you, wishing you continued success. Thanks, best wishes for the year ahead. Thank you, hope the New Year brings new opportunities. Appreciate it, wishing you a positive year. Thank you for the kind wishes. Thanks, wishing you good health and success. Thank you, best regards for the coming year.

Short reply to Happy New Year wishes

Thank you. Thanks, same to you. Thank you very much. Thanks a lot. Same to you. Thank you kindly. Thanks. Appreciate it. Thanks, best wishes. Thank you so much.

Funny reply to Happy New Year wishes

Thanks, hoping this year behaves better. Thank you, cautiously optimistic about 2026. Thanks, new year, same me. Thank you, fingers crossed this one is kinder. Thanks, hoping for peace and good food. Thank you, let us see what this year brings. Thanks, manifesting good days already. Thank you, hoping for fewer problems this time. Thanks, another year, here we go again. Thank you, ready for a fresh start.

Heartfelt reply to Happy New Year wishes

Thank you, your wishes truly mean a lot. Grateful for your message, wishing you the same. Thank you, sending warm thoughts back to you. Appreciate your kindness, Happy New Year. Thank you, hoping this year is gentle for us all. Your wishes made me smile, thank you. Thanks from the heart, wishing you peace. Thank you, may this year bring calm and joy. Truly grateful, best wishes to you. Thank you, wishing you happiness always.

Reply to Happy New Year wishes from friends and family

Thank you, so grateful to have you. Thanks, sending lots of love your way. Thank you, lucky to start the year with family. Thanks a ton, hope we make great memories. Thank you, wishing us a beautiful year together. Thanks, feeling thankful for you always. Thank you, may this year keep us close. Thanks, love and good wishes to you. Thank you, hoping this year brings us more moments. Thanks so much, happy to share the year with you.

Professional reply to Happy New Year wishes for work

Thank you, wishing you a successful year ahead. Appreciate your wishes, best regards for 2026. Thank you, looking forward to the year ahead. Thanks, wishing continued growth and success. Thank you for your kind message. Appreciate it, best wishes for the New Year. Thank you, hoping for a productive year. Thanks, wishing you professional success. Thank you, warm regards for the year ahead. Appreciate your wishes, Happy New Year.

New Year wishes reply message for elders

Thank you, seeking your blessings for the year ahead. Grateful for your wishes, warm regards always. Thank you, wishing you good health and peace. Thanks, your blessings mean a lot to me. Thank you, hoping to make you proud this year. Grateful for your kind wishes. Thank you, wishing you happiness and health. Thanks, may your blessings guide us always. Thank you, warm respects and regards. Grateful for your wishes, as always.

Isn't it better than usual boring replies?