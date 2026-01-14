Goa Carnival 2026 dates and full schedule: City-wise parade routes and highlights Goa Carnival 2026 will be celebrated from February 13 to 17. Here’s the full schedule, city-wise parade routes, dates and what visitors can expect from the festivities.

The Goa Department of Tourism (GDT) is busy preparing for the upcoming Goa Carnival 2026. This famous, colourful event has been celebrated in Goa for centuries and is one of Goa's most significant cultural events that showcases joy through music and colour.



The Carnival is celebrated by both locals and tourists and continues to be a celebration of Goa's fun-loving and colourful culture.

Goa Carnival 2026 dates and full schedule

The festivities will commence with the traditional Curtain Raiser on February 13, 2026, at Porvorim, with the parade route planned from IHM to ACDIL School.

The celebrations will then move to Panjim with the flag off on February 14, 2026 (Saturday), where the Carnival parade will be held along the route from the New Patto Bridge to Campal Ground.

On February 15, 2026 (Sunday), the vibrant celebrations will take place in Margao, with the parade moving from Holy Spirit Church to the Margao Municipal Council Square.

On February 16, 2026 (Monday), Carnival will be celebrated in Vasco da Gama, with the parade proceeding from St. Andrew’s Junction (Swatantra Path) to Joshi Chowk/Railway Station.

The festivities will culminate on February 17, 2026 (Tuesday) with celebrations at Mapusa and Morjim.

Goa Carnival 2026 parade routes city-wise: Panjim, Margao, Vasco, Mapusa, Morjim

In Mapusa, the parade will proceed from the Comunidade building behind Milagres Church to the festival venue at the Comunidade ground near Dev Bodgeshwar Temple, while in Morjim, the parade route will be from Morjim Khind to Morjim Junction near Raj Super Market.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, said, “Goa Carnival is a celebration of joy, inclusivity, and cultural pride. By taking the festivities across multiple locations, we aim to ensure greater community participation while offering visitors an authentic and memorable Goan experience. Carnival 2026 will continue to reflect our vision of responsible and regenerative tourism, celebrating our traditions while caring for our people and environment.”

Director of Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik, added, “Carnival is one of Goa’s most vibrant cultural expressions, and Goa Carnival 2026 has been planned to ensure wider reach, safety, cleanliness, and a high-quality festive experience. Through coordinated celebrations across the state, we aim to present a joyful, well-managed, and culturally rich Carnival for residents and tourists alike.”

What to expect at Goa Carnival 2026: Floats, music, dance and performances

Each venue will witness colourful float parades, lively performances, music, dance, and an atmosphere of collective celebration that defines the essence of Goa’s Carnival. The event brings together communities, artists, performers, and visitors, offering a unique cultural experience that showcases Goa beyond its beaches.

Aligned with the Department of Tourism’s vision, Goa Carnival 2026 will emphasise responsible celebration, cleanliness, safety, and community participation, reinforcing the state’s commitment to sustainable and regenerative tourism practices. The festivities aim to create joyful experiences while preserving Goa’s cultural identity and environmental harmony.

Goa Tourism invites residents, domestic travellers, and international visitors to be part of this spectacular celebration and experience the vibrant soul of Goa through one of its most cherished festivals. Additional details regarding parade timings and associated events will be announced shortly.