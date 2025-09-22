Garba night in Bengaluru 2025: Top Dandiya events, dates, venues, ticket price Get ready to dance the night away! From Palace Grounds to UB City, here are the most exciting Garba and Dandiya events in Bengaluru this Navratri 2025.

New Delhi:

If you’re in Bengaluru and craving Garba nights this Navratri, you’re spoiled for choice. Whether it's dancing under the stars in Whitefield or swinging to traditional beats at Palace Grounds, there are nights to suit every vibe. After all, Garba vibes are hard to resist!

Want glitz and glam? Go for events at Phoenix Marketcity or UB City. Prefer something more relaxed yet festive? HSR Dandiya Nights or Forum Dandiya Dhamaka might be just your pace. Either way, pack your Dandiya sticks, don your ethnic best, and get ready for some serious raas.

Navratri 2025: Garba and Dandiya Nights in Bengaluru

1. Lights of Joy – Dandiya Nights

Dandiya nights have long been woven into the fabric of festive celebrations, bringing hearts together through spirited movement and joyous music. This year, at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, the tradition is infused with glamour, transforming the dance floor into a dazzling tapestry of colours, beats, and laughter.

2. Phoenix Marketcity – Dandiya Nights 2025

Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, is hosting one of Bengaluru’s most extravagant Navratri celebrations. Expect non-stop Garba beats, a buzzing crowd, and food stalls to keep you energised.

3. Forum Dandiya Dhamaka

At Forum South Bengaluru, the festive mood will be larger than life with colourful décor and high-octane music. This event is perfect for families and groups who love the traditional dance vibe with a modern twist.

4. Oh My Garba at Palace Grounds

This indoor premium setup at Chamara Vajra promises glam meets tradition. Stylish décor and spacious dance floors make it the go-to for those looking to celebrate Garba in style.

5. Biggest Garba Night 2025 – Just BLR

Right in the heart of Brigade Road, this event brings DJs, party energy, and festive lights together. If you want a central venue with a lively, youthful crowd, this one is for you.

6. Anybody Can Dandiya 5.0 – Palace Grounds

One of Bengaluru’s grand indoor Garba events, this is about inclusivity and big energy. With a massive dance floor and festive vibe, it’s built for community spirit and togetherness.

7. HSR Dandiya Nights – Macaw by Stories

Dance under the stars at this rooftop event in Singasandra. With great food and music, it’s ideal for those who prefer a more intimate yet equally vibrant Garba night.

8. The Great Garba & Dandiya Night – UB City

UB City’s luxe setting offers a perfect mix of glamour and tradition. Photo-worthy décor and a stylish crowd make it one of the classiest Garba events in Bengaluru.

9. Maha Dandiya Utsav – Whitefield & More

This multi-night festival at venues like Royal Orchid and Vivanta is all about food, culture, and music. A family-friendly event, it’s ideal if you want a wholesome Navratri celebration.

Highlights: Garba 2025 events in Bengaluru

Name of the event Date Timing Venue Cost Lights of Joy – Dandiya Nights September 26-October 2025 6 PM onwards Sunder Nursery, New Delhi (UNESCO World Heritage Site) INR 99 per person Phoenix Marketcity – Dandiya Nights 2025 September 27- 28, 2025 4:00 PM Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru INR 499 per person Forum Dandiya Dhamaka September 27-28, 2025, October 1-2,2025 6:00 PM Forum South Bengaluru INR 299 per person Oh My Garba at Palace Grounds September 25-27, 2025 6:00 PM Chamara Vajra INR 99 per person Biggest Garba Night 2025 – Just BLR September 26, 2025 6:00 PM JustBlr Arena, Brigade Road, Bangalore INR 149 per person Anybody Can Dandiya 5.0 September 27-October 1, 2025 6:00 PM Palace Grounds INR 49 per person HSR Dandiya Nights – Macaw by Stories September 26-October 1, 2025 6:00 PM Macaw by Stories, AECS Layout, Singasandra INR 49 per person The Great Garba & Dandiya Night September 26-28, 2025 4:00 PM UB City INR 199 per person Maha Dandiya Utsav – Whitefield & More September 26-October 2, 2025 6:00 PM Bhoruka Tech Park, Whitefield, Bengaluru INR 99 per person

How to book Garba tickets

Tickets for most garba and dandiya nights in Bengaluru 2025 are available on BookMyShow.com. You can choose an event that matches your budget and mood, and have fun!

Also read: Garba night 2025 in Delhi: Free entry and paid Dandiya events to attend, dates, and venues