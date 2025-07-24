Deep Amavasya 2025 today: Wishes in Marathi and images to share It’s Deep Amavasya 2025! Light up your feed with Marathi wishes and diya images that bring joy, purity, and spiritual glow.

Deep Amavasya is a representation of optimism, faith, and the triumph of light over darkness. Lamp worship takes on particular significance on the day of the new moon in the month of Ashadh. It is customary to worship and clean all of the lamps in the house on this day. Lamps are offered and worshipped on Deep Amavasya. Worshipping on this day is said to promote longevity and good health.

Make sure to give your loved ones heartfelt greetings on this Deep Amavasya event.

Deep Amavasya 2025 date and time

Start: July 24, 2025, Thursday, 7:28 AM

End: July 25, 2025, Friday, 9:17 AM

Amrit Kaal: July 24, 2025, from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Deep Amavasya wishes in Marathi

Ya pavitra divshi, tumcha aayushya andharatun prakashakade jao.

Prem, shanti aani samruddhi tumchya jivanat yavo.

Deep Amavasya chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Ya divshi tumchya manatil sarva andhar nigho aani jivan prakashane bharun jao.

Deep Amavasya nimittane tumhala aani tumchya kutumbala anek shubhechha!

Dev aaplya jivanat prakash, arogya aani samadhan bharun takudey.

Deep Amavasya cha divas aaplya manatil na negative vichar ghalun te shuddha aani prakashmay karato.

Tumchya jivanat hamesha asaach prakash rahava.

Shubh Deep Amavasya!

Ya divashi divya prakashat tumcha aatmavishwas vadho, aani jivanat nave sapne, nave marg ughdo.

Deep Amavasya Shubhechha

Deep Amavasya chya hardik shubhechha!

Ya pavitra divshi tumcha jivan prakashane bharun jao.

Shubh Deep Amavasya!

Andhakar nigho, aani tumchya jivanat shanti, samruddhi ani arogya yavo.

Deep Amavasya nimittane divyatva, pavitrata aani mangalya tumchya ghari yavo.

Ya Deep Amavasya la tumcha aatma prakashit hovo ani tumhala nave marg sapadt jaavo.

Pratyek divyat oil lamp tumchya jivanat navi umed, navi disha gheun yeo.

Deep Amavasya chya shubha divshi manatil andhakar door karun aatma prakashit hovo.

Ya pavitra divashi tumchya jivanat sukh, shanti, samadhan yave, hi prarthana.

Deep Amavasya ha andhakara varil vijayacha divas ahe. Tumcha har divas prakashmay thevo.

Ya divshi prarthana kara ki tumcha har prayatna yasha sathi prakashit hovo.

Deep Amavasya chya shubhechha! Tumchya jivanatil sarva andhar nighun jaava, aani anandacha prakash raaho.

Deep Amavasya images

In addition, this day is considered auspicious for ancestral offerings (Pitru Tarpan), which are thought to bring blessings and remove ancestral doshas. Goddess Lakshmi and Durga are also revered in various areas for their riches, harmony, and protection.