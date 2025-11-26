Constitution Day 2025: Wishes, quotes and status to share today Celebrate Constitution Day 2025 with heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes and status lines in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Mark Samvidhan Diwas with warm greetings, inspiring quotes and shareable captions that honour India’s democratic spirit.

Constitution Day is one of those quiet but powerful days in the calendar of India, a moment to pause, breathe, and remember the document that shaped who we are as a nation. It’s the day we honour the people who dreamed of a free, fair and equal India, and poured that vision into words that still guide us today.

Constitution Day presents itself as more than ever a historical textbook presentation. In fact, it is personal. It reminds each of us, then, that every right and every freedom we enjoy comes with the charge and responsibility to uphold the precepts of justice, democracy, and dignity. Whether that expression is in wishes, quotes, or just plain gratitude, it's a little nudge to remember what most connects us as citizens.

Constitution Day wishes in English

Happy Constitution Day! May the spirit of justice, equality and liberty guide our nation always.

Celebrating the day India gave itself a Constitution, proud to be an Indian.

Warm wishes on Constitution Day! Let’s honour the values that hold our democracy together.

On this special day, may we uphold the rights and duties that make our nation stronger.

Happy Constitution Day to every proud Indian — freedom thrives when we protect it.

May the ideals of our Constitution inspire us to build a kinder, fairer India.

Saluting the makers of the Constitution who shaped our democratic identity.

Let’s renew our commitment to justice, equality and fraternity. Happy Constitution Day!

Proud of our Constitution, proud of India. Happy Constitution Day!

A nation grows when its people care. Let’s honour our Constitution today and always.

Constitution Day wishes in Hindi

Samvidhan Diwas ki hardik shubhkamnayein!

Bharat ke samvidhan par garv hai — Happy Constitution Day!

Aao, nyay aur samanta ke siddhanton ko aur majboot banaayein.

Samvidhan Diwas par desh ke sabhi nagrikon ko garv bhara naman.

Hamara samvidhan, hamari pehchaan — Happy Samvidhan Diwas!

Desh ko ekta aur garv se bharne wala samvidhan hamesha amar rahe.

Samvidhan banane walon ko koti-koti naman.

Adhikar aur kartavya dono zaroori hain — Happy Samvidhan Diwas!

Aaj ke din apne loktantrik moolyon ko yaad karein.

Samvidhan Diwas par desh ko garv se bhar kar Happy Constitution Day!

Constitution Day wishes in Telugu

Samvidhana Dinotsavam shubhakankshalu!

Mana Bharata samvidhanam pai garvamga undandi — Happy Constitution Day!

Nyayam, samathvam, swatantryam — mana desha jeevadharayalu.

Ee roju mana rajyangam nirminchina mahilatallo mahaneeyulaki pranamam.

Constitution Day subhakankshalu to every proud Indian!

Mana hakkulu mariyu baddhyatalu gurinchina gnanam prathi okariki undali.

Samvidhana Deenam roju mana lokatantrani gurthuchesukundam.

Desham anthargatamga balapade mulyalu mana rajyangam lo unnayi.

Bharat samvidhanam mana gauravam — Happy Samvidhana Dinotsavam!

Nyaya samajam kosam mana prayatnalu munduku teesukundam.

Constitution Day wishes in Tamil

Samvidhana Naal vazhthukkal!

Engal India-in amaippiyal mel perum garvam.

Neethi, samathuvam, sudhandhiram — indha naatil oda viswasam.

Constitution Day-in anda moolangalai dinamum ninaippom.

Amaippiyal uruvakkargal anaivarukkum mannippu matrum mariyadhai.

Indha naal namadhu adhigaarangal matrum kadamaigalai ninaippikkum.

Samvidhana Naal vaalthukkal to every proud Indian!

Loktantra moolangalai valarkka naam ellam serndhu nadappom.

Engal amaippiyal engal desathin thunai.

Constitution Day-in anda artham anaiththukkum — unity, dignity, progress.

Constitution Day Quotes

“A nation's strength lies not only in its laws but in the people who live by them.”

“The Constitution is a promise—of dignity, equality and justice for all.”

“Democracy thrives where citizens uphold both their rights and responsibilities.”

“Our Constitution is the mirror of our nation’s dreams.”

“Freedom is protected when citizens stay aware, informed and united.”

“The Constitution is not just a book—it is India’s soul.”

“The best tribute to our Constitution is to live its values every day.”

“Justice, liberty, equality — the foundation of India’s identity.”

“A strong democracy is built by strong citizens.”

“The Constitution is a guidebook for a fairer tomorrow.”

Constitution Day Status

Constitution Day isn’t just a date to remember, it’s a reminder of the India we hope to build every single day.