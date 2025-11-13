Children’s Day 2025 wishes, quotes, and images: Heartwarming messages in English and Hindi Children’s Day 2025 celebrates the joy, innocence and bright dreams of young minds. From heartfelt wishes to inspiring quotes in English and Hindi, here are the sweetest lines you can send to students, kids and little ones who make life magical.

Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14 to honour Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, also known as Chacha Nehru, and his deep love for children. It’s a day that celebrates innocence, joy, curiosity, and the bright dreams that shape India’s future.

Across schools and homes, the day is marked with games, cards, small gifts and heartwarming wishes. Whether you’re a teacher appreciating your students, a parent celebrating your child, or a friend remembering school memories, a simple message or quote can make someone smile.

Here are the best Children’s Day quotes and wishes in English and Hindi to share with the little stars in your life.

Happy Children’s Day Wishes

Happy Children’s Day! May your laughter light up the world. Wishing you a day full of joy, fun and sweet surprises. May you always dream big and chase the stars. Happy Children’s Day! Your smile is the purest magic. Happy Children’s Day! May today bring you endless happiness and warm memories. Stay curious, stay kind. Happy Children’s Day! You are special, you are loved — today and always. Celebrating the joy you bring into our lives. Happy Children’s Day! Childhood is a blessing — wishing you the happiest Children’s Day! Shine bright, little star. Happy Children’s Day!

Children’s Day Quotes in English

“Every child is a different kind of flower, and together they make this world a beautiful garden.” “Children carry the hopes for a brighter tomorrow.” “The soul is healed by being with children.” — Fyodor Dostoevsky “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” — Tagore “Children are the world’s most valuable resource.” — John F. Kennedy “A child’s smile is the heartbeat of a home.” “Children learn more from what you are than what you teach.” — W.E.B. Du Bois “Let children be little, because they’re only little once.” “A child sees magic because it looks for it.” “If you nurture a child’s mind, you shape the future.”

Children’s Day Quotes in Hindi

“Bachhe Bhagwan ka roop hote hain, unki muskaan mein poori duniya basti hai.” “Bachpan ki yaadein hamesha dil ko halka kar deti hain.” “Jahan bachon ki hansi hoti hai, wahan ghar mein khushiyan hoti hain.” “Bachhe kal ka Bharat banate hain, unhe pyaar aur sanskar dein.” “Har baccha khaas hota hai, bas use samajhne ki der hoti hai.” “Bachon ki nigaah mein duniya hamesha khoobsurat hoti hai.” “Masoomiyat hi bachpan ki pehchaan hoti hai.” “Sapne bachon ke hote hain, unhe pankh hum dete hain.” “Bachhe parivaar ki khushboo hote hain.” “Jahan bachche hote hain, wahan khushi apne aap aa jati hai.”

Short Children’s Day Quotes

“Childhood is magic.” “Every child is a wonder.” “Let kids be kids.” “In every child, there is joy.” “Children make life beautiful.” “Little hearts, big dreams.” “Childhood is life’s sweetest chapter.” “Kids are pure sunshine.” “Tiny steps, big dreams.” “Children see the world in colours.”

Children’s Day Quotes for Students

“Dear students, your dreams shape tomorrow — keep learning, keep shining.” “Every question you ask builds a stronger future.” “Be curious, be brave — the world needs your ideas.” “Your kindness is your greatest strength.” “Learn with joy, grow with courage.” “Your hard work today becomes your success tomorrow.” “Believe in yourself — that’s your biggest superpower.” “Every child in this class is unique and brilliant.” “Study with focus, live with happiness.” “Let learning be your favourite adventure.”

Children’s Day Images

Take a moment this Children's Day to send kind words, greetings, and well wishes to the young people in your life. Honour their aspirations, their joy, and the innocence that serves as a reminder to all of us to nurture our inner children. Every child should, after all, feel appreciated, seen, and celebrated today and every day.