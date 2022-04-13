Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Chant these mantras for happiness and prosperity

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hanuman Jayanti 2022

This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 16 (Saturday). On this special day the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva, i.e. Lord Hanuman was born. Worshiping Lord Hanuman on this day gives protection to the person from all kinds of fear. Special prayers of Lord Hanuman should be done on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti as it is considered very auspicious. In order to obtain most benefits of your prayers, know what mantras to chant in his devotion.

Dwadashakshari mantras of Lord Hanuman



Huh Hanumante Rudrartakaya Hun Fatt.

By chanting this mantra, one gets rid of all kinds of danger and especially the fear of a vehicle accident. But before the chanting of this mantra, it is very important to make a Dwadashakshari Yantra. For making the yantra, make an octagonal lotus on a bhojpatra with a red sandalwood pen and if all these are not available, then on plain paper with a red sketch pen, make an octagonal lotus. Draw a semicircular line inside it on the left and right sides. Then write the Dwadashakshari mantra of Hanuman ji in between those two lines.

Now install that yantra in your temple or on a wooden post in the northeast direction. Now imagine the form of Hanuman ji in the mantra written in the middle of the Ashtadal and invoke him and worship him with the mantra with eight Anjuli flowers, that is, every time after offering an Anjali flower, recite the mantra- Hunumete Rudratratakaya Hum Phat.

Hanuman ji's Dwadashakshari mantra should be chanted 1008 times, but if this is not possible then one must chant 108 times. You can also ensure the safety of your vehicle by placing the yantra on the vehicle etc. This Dwadashakshari Yantra of Hanuman ji is the same yantra, which was installed by Shri Krishna on the flag of Arjuna's chariot in Mahabharata, and after applying it, Arjuna became victorious in the war.

Special mantra of fourteen letters of Hanuman ji given in Mantramaharnav

Um namo hari merkat merkatay swaha.

To fulfill all your wishes chant this mantra 108 times. Before that, apply gulal on a mango leaf and write this mantra on it with a pomegranate plat twig. By chanting this mantra, you can make your every work successful. Consider another form of this mantra as well - Om Namo Hari Markatay Markatay Amukam Hari Markatay Markatay Swaha.

On Hanuman Jayanti this mantra should be written on bhojpatra or plain paper with vermilion and pasted on the head of Hanuman ji and worshiped with Panchopchar. Also, a stream of mustard oil should be poured on the head of Hanuman ji. By doing this your enemies will stay at bay.

Dashakshar Mantras of Hanuman ji

Hey Pawan Nandanay Swaha.

On this special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, you should light a lamp of jasmine oil in front of Hanuman ji and chant this Dashakshar mantra at least one rosary, i.e. 108 times. Chanting this mantra will give you knowledge and wealth. You will get a good position in the job. Also you will get rid of opponents.

Namo Bhagwate Panchavadanay purvapimukhay thust th th th sakul enemy samharkaya swaha.

If you chant this mantra even 11 times, then people in your office will stop saying bad things behind you. Apart from this, if you are feeling any kind of trouble from neighbors or relatives, then you will get relief from that too.

Om Namo Bhagwate Panchavadanay Paschimukhai Garudanay Main Man Man Man Man Sakal Vishaharay Swaha.

By chanting this mantra 21 times, you will get rid of all kinds of negativity around you.

If you want to increase your wealth, then today you should chant this mantra of Hanuman ji 11 times.

Om Namo Bhagwate Panchavadanay Uttarmukhay Adivarahay Lam Lam Lam Lam Sakal Sampatkarai Swaha.

Chanting this mantra today will increase your wealth and your safes will be full.

Namo Bhagwate Panchavadnaya Dakshinamukhaya Karalvadnaya Narasimhay

In this way, after chanting the mantra, offer flowers to Hanuman ji. By doing this today, the troubles going on in your family will be removed and everyone's mind will remain calm.

Those people who want to get a lot of progress in life, want to reach the pinnacle of success, those people should put a red flag of two and a half hands long on the roof of Hanuman temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Also this mantra should be chanted 11 times.

Om Namo Bhagwate Panchavadanay Urdhvamukhay Hayagrivay Rudmurtye Sakaljan Viskaraya Swaha.

By doing this today, you will make a lot of progress in life.

(Disclaimer- This article is based on general public information and proverbs. India TV does not confirm its veracity.)