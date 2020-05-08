Image Source : INSTA/ CASTIGLIONENUNZIO World Red Cross Day 2020: Why is it celebrated, history, interesting facts

World Red Cross Day, also known as World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day which is observed every year on May 8 is a gentle nod to all the volunteers who have made unparalleled contribution to people in duress or need. Incidentally, the day is also the birthday of Henry Dunant, who had generated the Red Cross Committee of the International (ICRI) in 1863 in Switzerland, Geneva. He was born in May 8, 1828 and was also the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

The day is celebrated every year to commemorate the principles of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Post World War I, Red Cross was introduced in order to call for peace as part of international commission of 14th International Conference of the Red Cross.

The day is celebrated annually to reduce the suffering of people and enabling them to lead a dignified life. It is celebrated by Red Cross Organisations across the world by helping people with independence, humanity, impartiality, universality, unity and neutrality - the fundamental principles of the organisation.

World Red Cross Day: Interesting and lesser-known facts

The Red Cross was officially established in the year 1863 when Jean Henri Dunant, along with Gustave Moynier, Louis Appia, Theodore Maunoir and Guillaume-Henri Dufour, set up the International Committee for Relief to the Wounded, which later became the International Committee of the Red Cross. Red Cross includes the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which has societies in 186 member countries. There are currently 189 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world with more than 97 million staff and volunteers. While Red Cross, the inverse of the Swiss flag was recognized as the organization's symbol in most countries, the Red Cresent was widely recognized as the symbol in Islamic countries. To neutralize this, the Red Crystal was announced as a neutral and additional symbol in 2005. The Red Cross has won the Nobel Peace Prize three times – in the year 1917, 1944, and 1963, while Henry Durant received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1901.

