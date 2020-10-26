Image Source : ANI With Dussehra 'Bathukamma' celebrations also conclude in Andhra Pradesh

Along with Dussehra, 'Bathukamma' celebrations also concluded in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The festival is celebrated at Konatalapalli village in Veerulapadu Mandal of the district.

Bathukamma celebrations are held throughout the ten days of Dussehra. Though primarily Bathukamma is considered as a festival of Telangana region, Krishna district villages bordering Telangana also celebrate this festival in a grand manner. Bathukamma means 'Goddess of Life'.

Women decorate a special pot with seasonal flowers, fill the pot with offerings to the Goddess, and go on a procession in the village. The womenfolk in the village take part in the festival together.

It begins on Mahalaya Amavasya and ends on 'Saddula Bathukamma' or 'Pedda Bathukamma' that falls on Ashwayuja Navami or Durgashtami which is two days before the festival of Dussehra. It generally takes place in September–October of Gregorian schedule. Bathukamma is followed by Boddemma, which is a 7-day celebration that denotes the consummation of Varsha Ruthu. Bathukamma celebration shows the start of Sarad or Sharath Ruthu.

-With ANI inputs

