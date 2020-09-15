Image Source : TWITTER/@DURGAPRASADRAM6 Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, Messages, SMS

Vishwakarma Day is a celebration of the Hindu God named Vishwakarma the divine architect of the universe in Hinduism. This day is popularly known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja. The god Vishwakarma considered as Swayambhu and Creator of the world. He constructed Dwarka the holy city where Lord Krishna ruled and the city of Gold – Lanka that ruled by Ravana. In the earliest time, God Vishwakarma used to be another name of Brahma. And he was considered as a divine architect of the Puranas in Hindu chronology. He is God who is known for building the Swarga Heaven. The calculation of this day is done as per the ‘Bisuddhasidhanta’ and is celebrated as ‘Biswakarma Puja’ on the last day of Bengali Bhadra month, in the eastern states of India like Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Tripura. It is also referred as ‘Kanya Sankranti’ or ‘Bhadra Sankranti’.

The festival usually takes place in the month of September or October. On September 16, devotees across various states will organize puja in their respective offices, factories, industrial areas to pay respect to Lord Vishwakarma.

Lord Vishwakarma is Brahma’s son, whose divine works holds immense significance for artisans and craftsmen is worshipped with a great fervor every year. On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, here are wishes, quotes, messages to share with your loved ones on the holy festival.

— Lord Vishwakarma always be with you! Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020

— May this Vishwakarma puja bring you everything you desire and everything you dream of. May success accompany you in every step that you take. Have a blessed Happy Vishwakarma Puja or Lord Vishwakarma Puja 2020

— The creator of machine & tools is known to all, let’s pray & say loudly “sri sri Vishwakarma Baba ki jai” Wish you a happy celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 to all!

— Vishwakarma ki jyoti se noor miltahaisbke dilon ko surur milta hai, jobhi Naam Leta hai Vishwakarma Ka kuch na kuch zarror milta hai

Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti.

— On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with skills and creativity. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2020 to all friends.

— May Lord Vishwakarma – the deity of all craftsman and architects endow upon you his virtue and good will. Happy Vishwakarma Day 2020

