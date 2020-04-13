Happy Baisakhi 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, SMS, HD Images, Facebook Status, Wallpapers and Greetings

Counted amongst one of the important festivals for the Sikhs, Baisakhi also known by different names like Vaisakhi or Vasakhi is celebrated every year on 13th or 14th April. The festival is celebrated in states of Punjab and Haryana with great pomp and show as it marks the beginning of a New Year. People carry out processions, Satsang and Nagar kirtans in the city and people make festive cuisines and visit gurudwaras to offer prayers. The festival marks the harvest festival when Rabi crops, those sown during the winter season are collected. However, this year people will celebrate the festival indoors looking at the current coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Not only this, but Baisakhi also marks the founder's day of the Khalsa community which means it is the day when the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Govind Singh summoned a special assembly asking people to lay down their lives for the Guru. During that time, five people came in the front which later came to be known as the Panj Pyaare. The people following the lifestyle of Khlasa were given the surname of 'Singh' and they believe that all human beings are equal. These people are supposed to wear 5K every time which includes-- Kesh (unshorn hair and beard), Kangha (comb), Kada (steel bracelet), Kachcha (cotton undergarment), and Kirpan (sword).

Baisakhi 2020 Wallpapers

Baisakhi 2020 quotes and Messages

It’s Baisakhi! So get into the joyful mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums. Happy Baisakhi!

May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds and shower you with love and happiness. My best wishes to you and your family on Baisakhi!

On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

Bhangre paaea, Gidhe paaea Aao sare milke Baisakhi da tyohaar manaaea Tuhanu sareyan nu Baisakhi de tyohaar de lakh-lakh wadai hove ji.

Baisakhi is here! Let’s dance and party. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.

