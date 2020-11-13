Image Source : PINTEREST Diwali 2020: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance and lakshmi puja vidhi

Diwali, the festival of lights is considered to be one of the biggest festivals in India. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated during the Amavasya of the Kartik month. The auspicious occasion of Diwali will be celebrated this year on November 14 with much precautions due to COVID-19. The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped and an elaborate puja is performed at home as well as at the workplaces.

As per the Hindu epic 'Ramayana', Diwali marks the victory of Lord Rama over evil as he defeated King Ravana and returned back to his homeland Ayodhya along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after spending 14 years in exile.

Lakshmi Puja 2020: Date and timings

According to drikpanchang, Lakshmi Puja is done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes. This year Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on November 14. The muhurat for the same is from 05:28 pm to 07:24pm

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 05:28 PM to 07:24 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins

Pradosh Kaal- 05:28 pm to 08:07 pm

Vrishabha Kaal- 05:28 pm to 07:24 pm

Amavasya tithi begins at 02:17 pm on Nov 14 and ends at 10:36 am the next day (Nov 15).

Lakshmi Puja 2020: Significance

On the day of Diwali people wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath. They wear new clothes for the Diwali puja and clean and decorate their houses and temples. After that in the evening during Pradosh Kaal , people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha together.

Goddess Lakshmi is considered to be the goddess of wealth, fortune, luxury, and prosperity while Ganesha is the lord of intellect and wisdom. Further, It is believed that on Diwali night Goddess Lakshmi, bestows her devotees with wealth and prosperity, if prayed to with utmost faith and sincerity.

Lakshmi Puja Vidhi:

It is during the Pardosh Kaal that Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped. Right before the rituals are started, a new piece of cloth is offered to the Goddess. A handful of grains is spread in the middle of the cloth. The next step will be to prepare a 'Kalash'. Fill the Kalash half with Gangajal, betel nut, flower, coin, mango leaves and rice grains. Place an uncut coconut with is fiber protruding upward in such a manner that the mango leaves remain partly inside and partially outside-facing upward.

Then prepare puja ki thali, comprising rice grains, which will have to be placed in a heap. A lotus is then drawn using haldi powder over the grains and Goddess Lakshmi's idol is kept on it along with Lord Ganesha's idol. Once the Lakshmi-Ganesha idols are strategically placed, you can also seek the blessings of the god and goddess by keeping your books, pen or any such personal belonging. With all this done, now is the time to light the lamp. Light a special Diwali Diya, and place it in the puja ki thali. Devotees then worship Goddess Lakshmi, seeking her blessings for prosperity, success and happiness.