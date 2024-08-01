Wondering how to get rid of lifeless skin? Use aloe vera and honey face mask

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Use aloe vera and honey face mask to get rid of dry skin.

Several skin problems increase in the rainy season. Despite the best skin care, the skin starts looking dull and lifeless in this season. In such a situation, if you are also troubled by this problem, then include honey and aloe vera in your skincare routine. Both of these ingredients are very beneficial for the skin. Honey is also effective in reducing freckles, acne, pimples, and tanning on the face. Honey is rich in antibacterial and antifungal properties. At the same time, the soothing properties of aloe vera cool the skin and nourish it. Aloe vera has the power to increase skin cells, reduce redness, and fight skin inflammation, it easily reduces stretch marks and acne. So, let's know how to make its face pack.

Honey and aloe vera are a storehouse of qualities

Applying honey clears the dirt and oil accumulated on the face. If dirt remains accumulated on the face, blackheads and pimples occur, due to which your face starts looking very bad, and the natural beauty is hidden. Applying honey removes blackheads on the face and also provides great relief from small pimples. Anti-oxidants are found in plenty of aloe vera and it removes many skin problems.

How to make honey and aloe vera face pack

Face packs beneficial for the skin also include honey and aloe vera face pack. To make this face pack, you have to take 2 teaspoons of honey, one teaspoon of aloe vera gel, and a quarter teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Mix these three things and apply them on the face for 5 to 10 minutes and then wash them off.

