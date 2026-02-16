How to update your skincare routine as temperatures rise? A dermatologist explains

New Delhi:

As winter fades and temperatures begin to rise, your skin quietly starts reacting. The dry, cold air that once demanded thick creams gives way to humidity, sweat and stronger UV exposure. Many people continue using the same winter routine, only to wonder why breakouts, dullness or pigmentation suddenly appear.

Dr Veena, Dermatologist at Kaya, Bangalore, says seasonal transitions are often underestimated. “Not many people realise how dramatically seasonal changes affect the skin. Winter strips moisture and weakens the barrier, while summer increases oil production and sun sensitivity. If you don’t adjust your routine, your skin can quickly become imbalanced,” she says.

Why Your Winter Routine Stops Working

During winter, heavier creams and occlusive products help prevent moisture loss. But as humidity rises, those same thick formulas can clog pores and trigger acne. “Layering heavy creams meant for cold weather during warmer months often leads to congestion and breakouts,” explains Dr Veena. “As temperatures rise, lighter formulations become essential.” Switch to water-based moisturisers and lightweight serums. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid hydrate effectively without leaving a greasy finish.

“Hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. It hydrates and plumps the skin without blocking pores.”

Exfoliation: The Post-Winter Reset

Winter often leaves behind a buildup of dead skin cells, making the complexion appear dull and uneven. “Gentle exfoliation helps remove winter buildup and restores brightness,” says Dr Veena.

She recommends chemical exfoliants such as:

5–10% AHAs (glycolic or lactic acid)

BHAs like salicylic acid

Use 2–3 times a week

Avoid harsh physical scrubs, which can create micro-tears and increase sensitivity as sun exposure intensifies. And sunscreen remains non-negotiable. “Broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher should be applied daily, regardless of the season. UV exposure increases as summer approaches.”

Hydration Is More Than Just Moisturiser

Seasonal skincare isn’t only topical. Internal hydration and nutrition play a significant role. “Drink 2–3 litres of water daily and include antioxidant-rich foods like berries and leafy greens. They help neutralise free radicals that accelerate skin ageing,” advises Dr Veena.

For night repair, niacinamide (around 5%) can help regulate oil production, reduce pigmentation and strengthen the skin barrier, especially beneficial in polluted urban environments.

Professional Treatments During Seasonal Transition

For those looking to refresh skin texture more quickly, clinic-based procedures may offer support.

“Advanced laser options like Neo Elite can subtly improve tone, minimise pores and reduce redness with minimal downtime. It’s particularly helpful during seasonal transition when skin appears uneven.” However, Dr Veena emphasises that treatments work best when paired with consistent daily care.

Seasonal change is inevitable. Skin imbalance doesn’t have to be. Adjusting your skincare routine as temperatures shift, moving from heavy occlusives to lighter hydration, exfoliating strategically and strengthening sun protection, can help maintain clarity, glow and resilience.

“Healthy skin is about adapting, not overloading,” says Dr Veena. “When your routine evolves with the season, your skin stays balanced.”