Why your moisturiser needs to change after 30, 40 and 50? Expert shares insight When we age, our skin also goes through a series of changes that may result in our skin being dry, showing fine lines and a loss of elasticity. Let's hear from a dermatologist why moisturiser needs to be changed after the 30s, 40s and 50s.

New Delhi:

When one mentions skincare, we can easily be swept away in the mass of serums, acids and a myriad of highly mechanical products. Also, the unique thing that must not be overlooked is moisturising. Drinking water is not only one of the things that you do as part of your daily routine, but it is also the foundation of youthful, glowing skin. The skin also goes through a series of changes that may result in our skin being dry, showing fine lines and a loss of elasticity.

Does moisturising work in the same way for all?

According to Dr Mehnaz Jahan, Clinical Cosmetologist and Owner of Keraderm Clinic, when moisturising, what works for one person does not necessarily work for the rest, especially as age creeps in. When working with our patients in their 30s, I often tell my patients that prevention is key. Your skin has only started experiencing stress and dehydration, so lightweight and effective hydrators such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin are ideal, as they will not leave your skin feeling heavy, but they are useful in maintaining its glow.

What do we need to do in our 40s?

When we reach the 40s, hormonal changes start affecting collagen levels, leading to loss of firmness and deeper dryness. It is the time when you should upgrade to ceramide- and peptide-rich formulas that are more nourishing. This will assist in repairing your skin to have a certain filter that maintains natural moisture.

The same can be said of the 50s and after because skin then is thinner and more delicate as the oestrogen drops. In this case, I would recommend more intense restoration – hydrating oils, night creams, retinol-friendly products (provided they are well tolerated), and such ingredients as urea and squalane with excellent staying power. Staying hydrated at this level does not only apply to those who seek to look good, but rather, it means preserving and comforting your skin in your daily life.

