Korean skincare for Indian skin: What works and what doesn’t Is K-beauty really meant for Indian skin? Dr Manisha Mareddy explains what works, what doesn’t, and why Indian skin needs a more thoughtful approach.

New Delhi:

The fact that the world is obsessed with Korean skincare is undeniable: the glassy and dewy complexion, the niche ingredients, and the elaborate multi-step procedures. With Indian skin, you should not just go ahead with the trend. The Indian skin is more prone to melanin, and mostly skin types IV-V are considered as Indians, which makes their skin more sensitive towards inflammation and pigmentation. And, whereas K-beauty is all about the hydration and the layering, our skin may also require another type of treatment, which is to build the lipids and rebuild the barriers, get sun protection, and work on pigmentation.

Why Indian skin needs different skincare than Korean skin

According to Dr Manisha Mareddy, MBBS, MD Dermatology, Founder of Jade Dermatology, Hyderabad, a lot of Korean products are made to operate in cooler and less humid environments and have lighter skin. Such additional ingredients as snail mucin and fermented extracts are safe, but they may not specifically treat issues, such as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, which is common in Indian skin. Rather, we are better off with things that are less harsh, such as niacinamide, azelaic acid, and mild antioxidants.

Is Korean skincare effective for Indian skin?

Having said that, Korean skincare is not out of the question. Cleansers of low pH, hydrating toners, and moisturisers with embracing ceramides can be of great help, but only when selected carefully and used thoughtfully. It is personalisation all the way. It should not be the intention to replicate a 10-step regime and pursue the elusive goal of glass skin but to know what your skin requires in the Indian climate. Listen to your skin, guard your barrier, and select formulations that meet your personal needs. That is when skin care will be most useful.

ALSO READ: Celebrity filler craze: What's real and what's not? Expert explains