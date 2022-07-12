Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is mommy makeover? How is it becoming an increasing skincare trend in corporate mothers

Pregnancy changes everyone. In some women, after pregnancy, breasts may become pancake flat, and in some women breasts become large and pendulous. The stomach area can accumulate weight that is difficult to lose, even with physical exercise. A “mommy makeover” is a treatment in which a surgeon uses multiple plastic surgery techniques to change and improve a woman’s post-pregnancy shape. A mommy makeover typically includes a breast lift, with or without an augmentation that includes implants, a tummy tuck and liposuction around her hips, part of the package plastic surgeons call a "mommy makeover. In “Mommy makeover”, the breast and tummy treatments are the most common treatments followed by mothers after their last childbirth.

A mommy makeover is a custom treatment that helps to target the body’s areas that are most commonly affected after a woman has had delivered a child. This includes procedures such as Breast augmentation, Breast reduction, Breast lift and Labiaplasty. A mommy makeover treatment is usually performed as an outpatient treatment, which allows the patient to recover comfortably at home.



While carrying a child can be a rewarding life experience in every woman's life, it also wreaks havoc on their bodies. After their delivery, their figures just don't pop back into place like those of celebrities. Sometimes genetics plays an important role in which women's bodies bounce back. Some women's skin has more elasticity than others. But even women who have the best genes will see some kind of change in their bodies after their pregnancy. With the growth of the baby, the abdominals also expand and the skin and muscles also stretch out.

Many times the muscles that run down the belly separate in the middle and protrude. In some women, breasts stretch out with the flow of milk, then look deflated when they go back to the previous smaller size. Pregnancy can turn the perky breasts of women into saggy ones. A breast lift under the “mommy makeover” can help to restore a youthful shape and position to the breasts. This surgery can be performed on its own or paired with breast augmentation.

Many women experience a loss of breast volume after pregnancy and breastfeeding. A breast augmentation under “mommy makeover” procedure using implants can help to restore this volume. During the surgery, an expert can place a saline or silicone implant into the breast to increase size and perfect shape. To restore a flat appearance of the abdominal area, with a good diet and a lot of exercise, you also need a tummy tuck treatment.

After the pregnancy, the abdominal muscles can become separated. A tummy tuck treatment removes the excess skin and fat and helps to tightens loose abdominal muscles. Many hormonal changes during pregnancy of a woman can cause fat accumulation. So, the “mommy makeover” procedure can help to shape and contour the body.

Labiaplasty under this treatment can help to rejuvenate the female genitalia and decrease discomfort. The mommy makeover is a relatively timeless procedure. It is done shortly after the woman has finished having kids, or years down the road, whenever it’s most convenient and comfortable in your life to do so.

Women feel high satisfaction levels with mommy makeovers. Recovery times after this treatment can vary and the expert will advise you about risks and expected results. Before going for this treatment, Pre-surgery counseling can help you to better understand what to expect from the surgery.

A mommy makeover treatment can be the driving force that helps the women to get back the body confidence she had before bringing new life into the world. A breast lift and breast augmentation during a mommy makeover procedure can help you to say hello to breasts that fit in better harmony with your new self.

-Inputs by Dr. Parag Telang, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon