Here are some tips to keep your heels crack-free this summer

During summer, many people enjoy wearing open-toed shoes and sandals to show off their feet. However, if you have cracked heels, it can be embarrassing and uncomfortable. Here are a few ways to prevent and treat cracked heels. By taking care of your feet, you can enjoy summer without worrying about cracked heels.

Moisturize your feet regularly:

Dry skin is the main cause of cracked heels. Therefore, it is essential to keep your feet moisturized regularly. You can apply a thick layer of foot cream or petroleum jelly to your heels before going to bed. This will help lock in moisture and prevent your heels from becoming dry and cracked.

Exfoliate your feet

Dead skin cells can accumulate on your feet, making them rough and dry. To prevent this, it is essential to exfoliate your feet regularly. You can use a foot scrub or pumice stone to remove dead skin cells from your heels.

Drink plenty of water

Dehydration can cause dry skin, which can lead to cracked heels. Therefore, it is essential to drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated.

Wear comfortable shoes

Wearing uncomfortable shoes can put pressure on your heels, causing them to crack. Therefore, it is essential to wear comfortable shoes that fit properly. Avoid shoes that are too tight or have high heels, as they can cause friction and pressure on your heels.

Avoid walking barefoot

Walking barefoot can expose your feet to dirt and bacteria, which can lead to infections and dry skin. Therefore, it is essential to wear socks or shoes whenever possible, especially in public places like swimming pools and locker rooms.

Use a foot soak

Soaking your feet in warm water can help soften your heels and make them easier to exfoliate. You can add Epsom salt or essential oils to the water for added benefits.

