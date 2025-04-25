Summer waxing: Follow these 7 skincare tips for hair removal through wax during summer Waxing in summer is important for hygiene, but taking care of the skin is equally important. By keeping in mind the below-mentioned tips, you can make your skin healthy and glowing after waxing.

New Delhi:

As soon as the summer season arrives, we tend to pay more attention to the cleanliness and grooming of the body. Especially, women make waxing a part of their routine during this time. But it is very important to keep some important things in mind while waxing in summer; otherwise, there may be a problem of rashes, irritation, or infection on the skin. If you are also thinking of getting waxed in summer, then definitely know these important things before that.

Clean the skin thoroughly before waxing

Your skin should be completely clean before waxing. If there is dust, sweat, or any lotion on the skin, waxing will not happen properly, and rashes or irritation may occur. For this, clean the skin with a mild face wash or scrub.

Do not forget to exfoliate the skin

Be sure to exfoliate your skin a day before waxing. This removes dead skin and cleans hair follicles, making the waxing process smooth and also reducing pain.

Do not moisturise the skin before waxing

Skin becomes dry in summer, but do not apply any kind of moisturiser or oil just before waxing. This will not allow the wax to stick properly to the skin, and the hair will not be removed properly.

Avoid the sun after waxing

Going out in the sun immediately after waxing in summer can be harmful to the skin. This can cause irritation, sunburn, or dark patches on the skin. Avoid sunlight for at least 24 hours and keep the skin covered.

Do not wear tight clothes after waxing

After waxing, the skin becomes very sensitive, and wearing tight clothes can cause friction and redness or rashes. It is better to wear light, cotton, and loose clothes.

Apply a cold compress after waxing

If you feel a burning sensation on the skin after waxing, then wrap ice on it and compress it gently. This will give relief to the skin and will also prevent swelling.

Protect your skin from sweat

In summer, sweat after waxing can cause skin irritation and infection. Avoid the gym, yoga, or any heavy physical activity immediately after waxing.

