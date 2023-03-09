Summer skincare routine: Useful tips for oily skin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Summer skincare routine: Skincare tips for oily skin

Summer can be a tough time for people with oily skin. The hot and humid weather can exacerbate oily skin problems, causing excess oil production and leading to breakouts and acne. In addition to your daily skincare routine there are a few other things you can do to care for your oily skin in the summer. Here are a few steps you can take to care for your skin during the summer months and keep it looking and feeling healthy.

Wash your face: The first step in caring for oily skin in the summer is to keep it clean. This means washing your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser that's formulated for oily skin. Avoid harsh scrubs or exfoliants, as these can irritate the skin and make oil production worse.

Moisturize your skin: While it may seem counterintuitive to apply moisturizer to oily skin, it's actually essential for maintaining a healthy moisture balance. Apply moisturizer after cleansing, and throughout the day as needed.

Protect it from the sun: Sun exposure can increase oil production and exacerbate acne, so it's important to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Look for sunscreens that are labelled "non-comedogenic," which means they won't clog your pores.

Stay hydrated: Stay hydrated during the summer months. Drinking plenty of water can help flush toxins from your body and keep your skin looking healthy and radiant. Aim for at least eight glasses of water per day, and consider adding hydrating fruits and vegetables to your diet as well.

