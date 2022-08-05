Makeup hacks: Turn your glossy lip tint into matte. Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Turn your glossy lip tint into matte

Makeup Hacks: If your frenzy for gloss and polish has curbed and you wish to look for a glossy lip tint in your collection instead of letting it dry up over time, we retain some thoughtful suggestions for you to make that happen. Buying a matte lipstick is uncomplicated, but the outcome can feel very parched on your lips. The following advice to turn your glossy lip tint into matte can be a good choice to evade cracks. Nav Brar suggests some glam tips!

Use tissue paper and translucent powder-

Apply your lip tint as usually you do. Make certain that you use the colour evenly so that you will not have to do touch-ups after you mattify the lip tint. Following, take a piece of tissue paper and dab it to smudge the extra lip colour. Place the tissue paper between your lips and press your lips onto the tissue. To achieve an entirely matte look, use a makeup sponge or brush to use a dusting of translucent face powder on your lips. It's perfectly fine if the powder is a bit choppy, just make sure that there is some powder all over your lips.

Using a mattifying lip serum-

Some makeup companies make mattifying serums that you can spread over any lip colour to achieve a matte lipstick look. Thoroughly apply your lip colour as regular and then apply the mattifying serum over the lip colour for an instant matte look. These products are best for regular lipsticks and lip tints.

Oil-absorbing tissue paper is the best-

You can likewise use an oil-absorbing blotting tissue to make your lip tint matte. These tissues are coated in an oil-absorbing powder, so you will not be required to apply translucent powder if you use one of these tissues. To get matte lips with an oil-absorbing tissue, press your lips onto the blotting tissue and then peel off the tissue to reveal matte lips.

Baby powder is also useful-

If you don’t want to apply translucent powder or don’t have any on hand, then baby powder can likewise give you a matte lipstick look. The conclusive outcome will be a long-lasting matte lipstick. To get matte lips with baby powder, just dust a bit of baby powder over a piece of tissue paper and then shake off the extra. Then, dab the tissue paper onto your lips to blot away the shine. You can test the same technique with cornstarch also.

The above-mentioned tips and tricks by Nav Brar can be the best method to change your glossy lip tint to a matte look. Easy and simple, these methods are fun and must try to save your money to buy a new branded matte lipstick.

(This article is attributed to NAV BRAR, Makeup Artist)

