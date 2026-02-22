Lip flip, lip lift or lip filler? A plastic surgeon breaks down the biggest lip trends right now

New Delhi:

The desire for fuller lips has long been linked to a youthful and aesthetically pleasing face, but the current beauty trend is evolving at a pace that has never been seen before. The use of filters on social media platforms, celebrity makeovers, and lip fillers on short videos has brought lip trends into the limelight.

But while trends travel quickly online, experts say choosing the right procedure requires understanding what actually happens beneath the surface. According to Dr Anmol Chugh, Associate Director and Head of Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, and Founder of the Seena Strong Campaign, the biggest mistake patients make is chasing trends without understanding facial balance.

“Every lip treatment works differently. The goal is not simply bigger lips, but proportion and harmony with the rest of the face,” she explains. Here’s how each option differs and who it may actually suit.

Lip fillers: adding volume and reshaping contours

Lip fillers remain the most widely chosen option for people seeking fuller lips or improved symmetry. The treatment uses injectable gels placed beneath the skin to enhance shape, define borders and correct unevenness without surgery.

“Fillers are popular because they provide visible results immediately while avoiding operating room procedures,” says Dr Chugh. They are often recommended for:

Naturally thin lips

Loss of volume with ageing

Correcting asymmetry or undefined lip borders

Results typically last between six months and a year, depending on metabolism and product type. However, experts warn that excessive volume can disrupt facial proportions. “The lips should complement the nose, chin and overall face shape,” she adds. “Overfilling creates imbalance and leads to the exaggerated look many people now regret.”

Lip flip: subtle enhancement without added volume

For those seeking minimal change, the lip flip has quickly gained popularity. Instead of adding filler, small amounts of botulinum toxin are injected into the upper lip muscle. This relaxes the muscle slightly, allowing the lip to roll outward and appear fuller when smiling. “It’s a clever optical change rather than an increase in thickness,” Dr Chugh explains.

A lip flip may suit:

People who show excessive gum while smiling

First-time patients are unsure about fillers

Individuals wanting a softer, natural upgrade

The procedure takes only a few minutes, with results appearing within days and lasting around two to three months. Because no volume is added, the change tends to remain subtle.

Lip lift surgery: long-term structural correction

Unlike fillers or lip flips, a lip lift is a surgical procedure designed to permanently change lip proportions. The surgery shortens the space between the nose and upper lip, increasing tooth show and restoring youthful balance.

“Ageing often causes the upper lip to lengthen and flatten,” says Dr Chugh. “In such cases, a lift works better than repeated temporary treatments.”

It may be suitable for:

Age-related lip elongation

Structural imbalance around the mouth

Patients seeking long-term correction

Although recovery requires downtime, results are permanent and often more natural for older patients compared to repeated injections.

Why age and facial structure matter

Experts emphasise that no single procedure suits everyone. A person in their twenties looking for fuller lips may benefit from fillers, while someone experiencing skin laxity later in life may achieve better results through surgical lifting. “Fleeting trends change quickly, but facial harmony remains timeless,” Dr Chugh notes. “A personalised consultation helps identify what enhances your features rather than copying someone else’s look.”

She also stresses the importance of choosing medically supervised clinics. “Always consult a qualified plastic surgeon before making aesthetic decisions. Your face has its own balance, and treatments should respect that individuality.”

Ultimately, whether subtle or structural, the best lip enhancement is one that looks effortless, not obvious.