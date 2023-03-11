How to straighten your hair without a straightener at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Straightening hair without a straightener at home

People frequently resort to chemical treatments to achieve long-lasting, sleek, straight hair. However, blow drying and straightening with irons strip the hair of its inherent moisture, leading to often damaged and frizzy tresses. Here are the various methods for straightening hair at home using natural remedies that are safe and effective. Whether you have curly, wavy, or frizzy hair, these tips will help you achieve a straighter, healthier look without compromising the health of your hair. Incorporating them into your regular hair care routine can provide your hair with intensive and superior nourishment.

1. Coconut Oil and Olive Oil

The reparative properties of olive oil and the hydrating properties of coconut oil make them valuable for damaged and frizzy hair, respectively. By combining these oils, dry and unruly hair can become nourished and easier to manage. Hot oil treatment is an effective way to infuse the hair shafts with the beneficial properties of these oils, thereby restoring the hair's health from the inside out.

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 3 tablespoons of coconut oil

How to use:

Take a glass bowl and warm the combination of coconut and olive oil for a minimum of ten seconds.

Massage the mixture onto the hair and scalp and continue doing so for 15 minutes.

Drape a hot towel over the oiled hair and leave it for roughly 30 minutes.

Rinse the hair thoroughly with cold water and use sulfate-free shampoo to eliminate any residual oil.

For improved results, treat your hair with this combination at least twice a week.

2. DIY Milk Spray

Milk, with its rich nutrient profile, is an effective means of strengthening hair shafts and enhancing gloss and sheen. The presence of vital vitamins such as A, E, K, and B-complex, along with proteins and minerals like calcium, makes milk a valuable ingredient for improving hair texture and rendering it silkier.

Ingredients: Milk

How to use:

Take a steam-sanitized hair bottle and pour approximately one-fourth cup of milk into it.

Spray the milk evenly over the hair until it is completely saturated.

Leave the milk on for 30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with cold water.

For strengthened hair shafts, frizz control, and a straighter appearance, apply this treatment at least twice a week.

3. Egg and olive oil hair mask

Eggs are rich in proteins that provide nourishment and smoothing effects to the hair, while olive oil acts as a superior conditioner. The combination of these two ingredients provides an ideal solution for achieving straight hair at home.

Ingredients: 3 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 eggs

How to use:

Take two whole eggs and whisk them together with three tablespoons of olive oil.

Ensure that the mixture is thoroughly combined by whisking it well.

Apply the mixture to your hair and roots, and let it sit for one hour.

Rinse your hair with cold water and a gentle sulfate-free shampoo.

FAQs

Q1. How can I protect my hair when straightening?

Ans: To protect hair during straightening, it's essential to use high-quality products that are designed to protect hair from heat and damage. It's also advisable to avoid excessive heat, use heat protectant sprays, and minimize the frequency of straightening.

Q2. Is hair straightening safe?

Ans: It depends on the method used for straightening. Chemical relaxers and some heat treatments can damage the hair, so it's essential to follow proper precautions and use quality products to minimize harm.

