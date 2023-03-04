Hairstyles to try this March: Instagram worthy styles to try out this month

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hairstyles to try this March

Summers are about to unleash in full glory from March. In this weather, the moisture in air, intensity of sun-light and other climate related factors change. Therefore, hair becomes more oily with sweat and sebum. Long hair becomes all the less manageable. Moreover, one may also be tempted to try fresh and off-beat hairdos. So here are some amazing hairstyle options you can try to tame your hair better and look trendy at the same time.

1. Gelled back hair: When your hair is still damp (not drenched with water), rub gel or texturizing paste between your palms and comb back hair with your hands.

2. Braid around the crown: To achieve this look, create a very deep side parting towards the extreme end.

From this part, separate a one-inch section along the hairline of your forehead. French braid this one-inch section while ensuring that there are no tiny strands left out. If you want to give a messy look instead, you can use the pointy end of a fine tooth comb to pull strands from the braid. Secure the other end of the plait with bobby pins.

This can also be styled as a wet look. You can simply uncurl the braid for subtle beach waves.

3. A half-up top knot: This effortless casual chic style gives a grunge low-key look. You have to tie a four- to five-inch section of hair on your crown into a messy topknot. Then you have to spritz and ‘scrunch’ long ends with sea salt to create texture as the hair dries.

4. Plain Jane no -braiding plait: This hairstyle has the practicality of the plain braid but is far more stylish. In this, the plait is not braided. Instead, you use string or rope to fix hair in the plait.

To achieve this look, you need to massage oil into your hair and scalp. Create a ponytail while smoothing out the sides properly. Now, place a long, thin rope or string under the base of the ponytail and tie. Intertwine each end of a rope around the tail. In the end, tie both ends together at the bottom of the tail.

How to maintain hair in the summer?

The best thing you can do in Indian summers is to wash, oil and condition them regularly. Because they tend to get greedy very fast due to sweat.

Is it safe to use hair gel or other hair-products on hair?

As long as you are using good quality products and your hair is healthy, you can use these products safely. Don’t overuse them.

