Hair fall in winter: Try these effective home remedies to reduce hair fall

Hair fall in winter is extremely common and it can happen due to various reasons. The dry and cold air causes your hair to become brittle which leads to hair fall. Also, a lot of people witness dandruff on their scalp during winter. This happens because your scalp becomes dry and itchy which again causes hair fall.

There might be other causes of hair fall such as certain health conditions. However, if you experience an increase in hair fall only during winter, it could be due to the cold weather conditions. To avoid hair fall, it is important that you take care of your scalp and hair. Here are some effective home remedies that can help to prevent hair fall.

Coconut Oil Massage

Coconut oil has fatty acids present in it that help to nourish your hair and also keep it hydrated. Massaging helps to improve blood circulation in the scalp which helps to strengthen the hair follicles and reduce hair fall. Massage the oil for 5-10 minutes and leave it for 30 minutes before you wash your hair. You can also leave it overnight for best results.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel helps to keep the scalp calm and reduce dandruff. It also keeps the hair moisturized, thereby, preventing dryness and breakage during winter. You can apply aloe vera gel directly to your scalp and hair and leave it for 20-30 minutes before washing your hair.

Fenugreek Seeds (Methi) Soak

Fenugreek seeds have proteins and other compounds which help to strengthen the hair, reduce dandruff and improve hair growth. Soak 1-2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds overnight. Grind them into a paste the next day and apply it to your scalp. let it sit for 30 minutes, then wash it off.

Onion Juice

Onion juice helps to improve blood circulation in the scalp which eventually helps in hair growth and prevents hair loss. This happens because the onion juice is high in sulfur content. Extract juice from an onion and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off.

Avoid Hot Showers

Prolonged hot showers or washing your head in hot water can cause your hair to become dry and brittle due to the heat. Instead, use lukewarm water to take a shower and wash your hair. Also, try to limit the use of blow dryers and other hair styling devices during winters.

