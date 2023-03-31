Frizz hairs: DIY aloe vera and coconut oil hair serum to eliminates frizz

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Frizz hairs: DIY aloe vera and coconut oil hair serum eliminates frizz

We all want healthy and shiny hair. However, with the constant exposure to harsh chemicals and pollutants, maintaining healthy hair can be a challenge. One way to combat this is by using natural hair serums, and a combination of aloe vera and coconut oil is an excellent option. Here are the benefits of using a DIY aloe vera and coconut oil hair serum for shiny hair.

Benefits of Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil Hair Serum

Aloe vera is a natural component that has been employed for its therapeutic qualities for many centuries. The presence of proteolytic enzymes in aloe vera aids in repairing dead skin cells on the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth. It is also rich in vitamins A, C, and E, which help to nourish the hair and scalp.

Coconut oil, on the other hand, is rich in lauric acid and fatty acids that penetrate the hair shaft and provide moisture to the hair. This helps to prevent hair breakage and split ends, leaving your hair looking shiny and healthy.

When combined, aloe vera and coconut oil make an excellent hair serum that can provide a range of benefits for your hair. It can help to nourish the hair, improve its texture and shine, and prevent hair damage and breakage.

How to make a DIY Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil Hair Serum

Making a DIY aloe vera and coconut oil hair serum is simple and easy.

Ingredients:

1. 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

2. 2 tablespoons of coconut oil

Instructions:

1. Mix the aloe vera gel and coconut oil together in a bowl until they are evenly blended.

2. Add 5-10 drops of your favourite essential oil, if desired.

3. Pour the blend into a fresh glass bottle or jar.

4. Keep the mixture in a cool and dark place for a maximum of two weeks.

How to use Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil Hair Serum

Using aloe vera and coconut oil hair serum is simple. Here's how to do it:

1. Start with clean, dry hair.

2. Take a small amount of the serum and rub it between your palms to warm it up.

3. Apply the serum to the ends of your hair, working your way up to the roots.

4. Massage the serum into your scalp to promote circulation and nourish the hair follicles.

5. Leave the serum on for at least 30 minutes or overnight for best results.

6. Rinse the serum out of your hair with cool water and shampoo as usual.

By using natural ingredients, you can avoid the harsh chemicals found in many commercial hair care products and give your hair the care it deserves.

