Fashion and travel blogger Karishma Rawat selected for Pinterest's Creators Day event

Fashion and travel blogger Karishma Rawat has been selected for Pinterest's first-ever Creator's Day event. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Karishma Rawat has made a mark on international platforms like GQ, Grazia, and Cosmopolitan. Karishma Rawat has also won India's first show for bloggers, "Beauty and the Blogger".

Earlier last month, Pinterest India announced its first-ever Creator Day to highlight and encourage more creators on the platform. This virtual event featured conversations with some of India's leading content creators like Karishma Rawat, Aakriti Rana, Shivesh Bhatia, Monalisha Mahapatra, Anjana G, and Praful Jain.

Born in Dehradun and now residing in Mumbai, Karishma Rawat always enjoyed the online space and liked sharing ideas that added value to the lives of her audience. She has been part of Chauhan’s collection “Strawberry Thief” for Lakme Fashion Week and won the Indiblogger award, judged by the likes of Gul Panag and Rochelle Rao.

The fashion industry has always been one of the biggest polluters across the globe. However, influencers like Karishma Rawat are vigorously helping netizens to make conscious fashion choices. Rawat says, "Conscious fashion is a part of the sustainable fashion movement that intends to alter the apparel industry.

For the unversed, Pinterest is an image-sharing and social media platform designed to enable the saving and discovery of information on the internet using images, and on a smaller scale, animated GIFs and videos, in the form of pinboards.

